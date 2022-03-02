A strong third quarter helps guide Bret Harte to a CIF state playoff victory

When the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team suffered its CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division V championship loss to Bear River, it was a poorly played third quarter that truly led to the defeat.
Ironically for the Bullfrogs, it was the third quarter in the opening round of the CIF State Championship division V playoffs that extended their season. After trailing by four at the midway point to No. 10 Durham, No. 7 Bret Harte’s offense came alive in the third quarter and the Bullfrogs were able to collect themselves just at the right time to advance to the second round following a 51-39 win Tuesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
Bret Harte head coach Billy Reid didn’t enter Tuesday’s game concerned that his team would be outplayed by the Durham squad. Reid’s main fear was that his team would still be holding onto the section championship loss and that would hinder them in the state playoffs. And for much of the first half, Reid’s fears were valid.
“That’s the only thing that I was afraid of,” Reid said. “I knew that (the section championship game) was the big game and I was afraid that the girls would look at this as just another game and not a state playoff game. We kind of played down to the other teams’ level and no disrespect to them. In the second half, we turned it around and played our game. We got ahead and just played hard.”
The Bullfrogs jumped out to a 6-4 lead with two baskets from junior Aariah Fox and points in the paint from senior Ally Stoy. But for the rest of the opening quarter, Bret Harte got outscored 11-2 and trailed 15-8 heading into the second quarter.
Bret Harte’s deficit continued to grow and with 5:15 to play in the second half, the Bullfrogs trailed Durham by 10. Junior Ashlin Arias knew that her team should be playing better and that they needed to figure out a way to fix things on the fly.
“We were kind of nervous,” Arias said about being down by 10. “We were like, ‘Wait, why aren’t we playing our best right now?’”
The Bullfrogs slowly started to climb back into the game, which included back-to-back baskets from Fox and Arias. With 3:15 to play, Arias scored to cut the score to 22-17 and the half ended with a Stoy basket and at halftime, Bret Harte was only down by four.
Bret Harte came out hot to begin the third quarter, as sophomore Chase Silva was responsible for Bret Harte’s first two baskets. Trailing 27-23, Stoy added a point with a free throw and Fox scored on a layup to bring the Bullfrogs within one.
With 4:07 to play in the third quarter and Bret Harte down 31-27, the Bullfrogs put together their strongest run of the day to not only take the lead, but they never gave it up. Stoy scored back-to-back baskets and was followed by a jumper from senior Jadyn DeCosta and another layup from Fox. Heading into the fourth, Bret Harte led 35-32.
“We turned the ball over less and we played harder on defense,” Reid said about the difference between the first and second half. “We turned it up a notch in the second half.”
Durham got to within one point early in the fourth, but junior CJ DesBouillons drained a 3-point basket to give the Bullfrogs some breathing room. With 4:02 to play and leading by three, Bret Harte didn’t allow another field goal the rest of the game and went on to outscore Durham 10-1. Arias and senior Jaycee Davey each scored four points during the run and Fox scored the final two points of the game with a breakaway layup to give Bret Harte the 51-39 victory.
“It’s pretty cool,” Arias said about winning a state playoff game. “It’s been such a long time since Bret Harte has even played in the state championship, so it’s an honor to have won and move on to the second round.”
Fox led Bret Harte with 18 points; Arias scored 12; Stoy finished with eight points; Davey and Silva each scored four points apiece; DesBouillons scored three points; and DeCosta had two points in the win.
Up next for Bret Harte is No. 2 University, who beat No. 15 KIPP King 65-31 Tuesday night. That game will be played at 6 p.m., Thursday in San Francisco.
With this being the longest season that the Bret Harte basketball program has had in 20 years, Reid hopes that his team can enjoy the moment and realize that every game they participate in is another major accomplishment.
“I told them the other day to not get spring fever on me,” Reid said. “They are going to start thinking about other sports that are coming up and the weather is getting nice, and they are not used to going this far. But this is history, and we need to finish what we started.”