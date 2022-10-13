 Skip to main content
Bret Harte Girls' Basketball
Taking Over

Jeff Eltringham takes over Bret Harte's girls' basketball program

'There’s no place else that I’d want to coach, and this is going to be a long-term thing' – Jeff Eltringham

Jeff Eltringham is Bret Harte's new girls' basketball coach. 

After the 2011-12 Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball season concluded, Jeff Eltringham was named as the new head coach. The 1998 Bret Harte graduate had previously spent a couple of years as a freshman coach and was Jerry Rucker’s assistant before taking the position a decade ago.

Now, 10 years later, Eltringham will be back on the Bret Harte bench as a head varsity basketball coach. However, unlike his previous run at Bret Harte—which went from 2012-2017—Eltringham will be the head of the girls’ program.

