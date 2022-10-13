Jeff Eltringham takes over Bret Harte's girls' basketball program

After the 2011-12 Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball season concluded, Jeff Eltringham was named as the new head coach. The 1998 Bret Harte graduate had previously spent a couple of years as a freshman coach and was Jerry Rucker’s assistant before taking the position a decade ago.
Now, 10 years later, Eltringham will be back on the Bret Harte bench as a head varsity basketball coach. However, unlike his previous run at Bret Harte—which went from 2012-2017—Eltringham will be the head of the girls’ program.
In July, Billy Reid stepped down after one year as Bret Harte’s head coach and Eltringham threw his hat into the ring. Toward the end of the summer, Eltringham was officially named as head coach, and the former Bullfrog couldn’t be happier to be back coaching at Bret Harte.
“There’s no place else that I’d want to coach, and this is going to be a long-term thing,” Eltringham said. “I’m going to be here a while.”
Eltringham is Bret Harte’s third head coach in as many years. For senior Aariah Fox, she played for two years with Mitch Hodson and one year for Reid. So, for the third year in a row, Fox will need to learn not only a new system, but how a new coach wants things done. But for the laid-back Fox, having another new head coach doesn’t seem to faze her heading into her senior season.
“It is kind of weird, but we have our ups and downs with coaches and players, and I think that this is going to be a good year because he’s a great coach,” Fox said. “I feel like we are going to do pretty good.”
Fox added, “I played with him a little bit during the Covid year on our own time, and I always thought he was a good coach. I have a deep feeling that it’s going to be good for us.”
After missing all of Mother Lode League play and the playoffs with a broken leg, senior Kadyn Rolleri is ready to return to the hardwood. But when Reid announced late in the summer that he was leaving the program, not knowing who would be taking over made Rolleri a little nervous.
“When we found out we didn’t have a coach because Billy (Reid) had to go down to the Bay, I was a little worried because I didn’t know who the coach was going to be,” Rolleri said. “When I heard that it was Jeff, I was really excited because he’s a great guy.”
When it comes to taking over a program, it doesn’t get much better than what Eltringham is inheriting. In the 2021-22 season, the Bullfrogs had their best season in years. Bret Harte reached the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship game and won a CIF state playoff game. The Bullfrogs finished the year with an overall record of 19-10 while going 6-4 in Mother Lode League play.
And from that successful team, nine players are slated to return, which includes senior Mackenzie Carroll, who will be back after missing her entire junior season with a knee injury. With so much returning talent, Eltringham knows that the time to collect championships is now.
“They did an excellent job last year and that does add some extra pressure, but I told the girls that none of the pressure is on them, and I believe that,” Eltringham said. “It all falls on what I’m going to do with them because they already proved themselves. Last year they went through the gauntlet in league, and it’s going to be difficult this year as well, but they got through it and got into the playoffs and made a run to the section championship game.”
Eltringham has changed quite a bit since his first run as a Bret Harte head coach 10 years ago. But that’s what time and age does. Eltringham was just 33 when he began coaching the boys’ varsity team and now, a decade later, he feels he has a better idea of not only how to coach, but how to enjoy high school sports in general.
“I’ve just changed so much,” Eltringham said. “I think I’ve calmed down and I watch a lot more. As I get older, I understand even more what high school athletics mean. I believe I’m calmer now as a coach than I was before, because I was pretty young when I first took over.”
After Eltringham left Bret Harte, he didn’t stop coaching. In fact, he went back to where he started, and that’s at the youth level. His return to coaching landed him at Mark Twain Elementary School, and it was there that he developed a new love for basketball and coaching.
“It was neat to go back and remember where I started and what makes the young kids want to play, and I think I lost sight of that,” Eltringham said. “In high school, it’s so competitive and honestly, just having that fun aspect kind of made me look at things differently. You can be talented, you can have a great team and you can work hard, and you can also have fun at this. Going back to coach the little kids actually gave me that eye-opening experience that this is where everyone starts to learn about basketball.”
Another big difference between today’s Eltringham and the Eltringham of 10 years ago is how he looks at being competitive and also how important it is that the players enjoy their time on the floor, regardless of if it’s in practice or in a game.
“Yes, high school is very competitive, and I get that,” Eltringham said. “I am one of the most competitive people in the world, but I also understand that getting them to play loose is also the most important thing in high school. A lot of coaches just grind, grind, grind, and I was one of those when I first came out. I’m trying to change to where you can grind, but I have to have some fun with it, and they have to have some fun with it, or nobody is having fun and then it just turns into a mess.”
Eltringham hasn’t had a lot of time to get to know his new team and if things continue the way they are, he might not get to be around his squad for an even longer time. Many of his players are currently playing volleyball and that includes Ashlin Arias, Fox, Makenna Tutthill, Sophie Bouma and Chase Silva. The Bullfrogs are primed to make a long run in the volleyball playoffs. He also has Rolleri in cross country, and she plans on making a return trip to the state meet after Thanksgiving, and Carroll is out on the golf course.
“I can just tell that he really cares a lot about our team,” Rolleri said. “Even though we are in other sports right now, he’s still really supportive and congratulating us. He went to a lot of our games last year to watch us, and he knows that we are going to take it slow, but we are going to make some more progress this year.”
Not being able to have many practices before games begin doesn’t bother Eltringham, as he’s looking at the beginning of league play as the time to be completely ready to go.
“We are shooting to be ready for league,” Eltringham said. “We had no summer together and pretty much none of our stuff is in, so we’ll be starting from scratch on the first day. And now they are killing it in volleyball, and they are going to go far in volleyball. I’m probably going to start basketball and have just three days with them before their first game.”
Eltringham is counting down the days to when he has his full team together and the squad attempts to pick up right where they left off last year. And it would be expected that Eltringham had some extra nerves taking over a team that had such a successful 2021-22 season, but for the former Bullfrog, the butterflies are always there and will probably never go away.
“There’s definitely butterflies for me,” Eltringham said. “Coach Reid did such a great job last year. I would go to those games, and I was very impressed with everything. I went through the summer with him and like everyone else, I was shocked when he had to step away. There are always going to be the butterflies and I was that way as a player and I’m that way as a coach. But in the same aspect, I’m just really excited to be back at my school with this group of young ladies.”