No crime was committed on the links, just good play

After senior men engaged in a contest of counting one best ball for the foursome on Nov. 21 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs, the winning team’s score of 20-under par led to such outrage that the sheriff’s department was called to investigate. No report was taken.
The winning bandits consisted of former club champ Al Liberato, Mike Pisano, gold tee champ Gary Stockeland, and George White III. Earlier in the day, our female admirers were asked who was cuter, Al, or his new mini dachshund puppy? It was no contest. Computer guru White programmed quite a strategy for the team.
In second was the team of Luis Luna, Jon Puckett, Ken Polk, and Rahls Hemmes. Luna has made so much money in these events that rumor has it he is secretly smuggling Cuban cigars into the United States. A few players claim they are well-read, but it is known that winemaker Polk is definitely well red. Flying high was Mike Mendoza, who led his team of Norm Miley, Jack Cox and Ken Phillips into third. Fashion plate Miley was asked why is now wearing all black and he let it be known that it was easier than working out.
There was a massive traffic jam for fourth, as four teams tied. Each player earned two dollars. As kids, they could have purchased up to 20 ice creams for this amount of loot. Today, they couldn’t even purchase a scoop. October’s fourth-leading money winner, Matt Theodore, led the way for Dan Borges, Ray Delarosa, and October’s second-leading money winner, Ken Jones. Former club champ Roger Ladd almost gained Dillon’s hero list with the way he started, but then reality set in. He was joined by George Dillon, Robert Bradley and Mr. Card-in who helped by seven strokes. The final group consisted of Ron Bassett, Steve Weyrauch, big Jim Powell, and crown prince Lourenco. In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 2 from the whites, Ladd laughingly triumphed over that rascal Bassett. From the golds, Stockeland and Pisano enhanced a rich day as they took first and second. From the reds, Ace Watkins was the only one to hit the green, thus earning all the money.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 13 from the whites, Powell narrowly took first over Bassett. From the golds, Mendoza had the shot of the day (6 feet, 1 inch), to easily take first over Gabe Karam. From the reds, two retired firemen, Steve Weyrauch and Ralph Johnson fired good shots to take first and second.