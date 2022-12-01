No crime was committed on the links, just good play
Guy Dossi/Calaveras Enterprise

After senior men engaged in a contest of counting one best ball for the foursome on Nov. 21 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs, the winning team’s score of 20-under par led to such outrage that the sheriff’s department was called to investigate. No report was taken.

The winning bandits consisted of former club champ Al Liberato, Mike Pisano, gold tee champ Gary Stockeland, and George White III. Earlier in the day, our female admirers were asked who was cuter, Al, or his new mini dachshund puppy? It was no contest. Computer guru White programmed quite a strategy for the team.

