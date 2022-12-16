Cold gym can't cool off red-hot Bullfrogs; Bret Harte beats Linden by 56
Bret Harte beat Linden 73-17 on Friday night in Linden. Senior Kadyn Rolleri goes up for a layup in the first quarter. 

LINDEN – Moments before the end of the junior varsity game, the Bret Harte High School varsity squad was hanging out behind the Bret Harte bench. The nine varsity players were dressed more as if they were headed to a Friday night slumber party, rather than getting ready to play in a basketball game.

The players were wearing hoodies and pajama bottoms and there was even a blanket or two draped over some shoulders.

Bret Harte senior Mackenzie Carroll shoots in the first quarter against Linden. 
Bret Harte's Chase Silva had a double-double with 22 points and 14 rebounds. 
Bret Harte freshman Maddie Kane had nine points, six rebounds, two steals and three assists against Linden. 
Bret Harte senior Aariah Fox scored seven points with five rebounds, four steals and three assists. 
Bret Harte junior Makenna Tutthill shoots in the paint for two of her 11 points. 
Bret Harte senior CJ DesBouillons shoots in the fourth quarter against Linden. 
