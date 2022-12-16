Cold gym can't cool off red-hot Bullfrogs; Bret Harte beats Linden by 56

LINDEN – Moments before the end of the junior varsity game, the Bret Harte High School varsity squad was hanging out behind the Bret Harte bench. The nine varsity players were dressed more as if they were headed to a Friday night slumber party, rather than getting ready to play in a basketball game.
The players were wearing hoodies and pajama bottoms and there was even a blanket or two draped over some shoulders.
Even during pregame warmups, the pajama bottoms may have been left near the bench, but for many players, the sweatshirts stayed on. The Bullfrogs weren’t trying to make any sort of a fashion statement. No, they were just trying to stay warm.
The 43-degree temperature outside of Linden’s gym wasn’t much closer than inside. But once the game began, the Bullfrogs heated up and didn’t cool off until the final buzzer sounded. Bret Harte collected its sixth win in a row and ninth overall in a 73-17 rout of the Lions inside of a cold Linden Gym on Friday night in Linden.
“Walking into this gym, it felt like it was 50 degrees, and it was really chilly,” Bret Harte junior Chase Silva said. “Everyone had blankets and we stayed warm. We warmed up in our sweatshirts and definitely didn’t let the coldness bother us.”
The win is Bret Harte’s sixth in a row, which is something the Bullfrogs have not accomplished since the 2018-19 season. Even last year, which included a trip to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship game, Bret Harte never won more than three consecutive games.
The Bullfrogs didn’t let the cold, or the Lions bother them. The Bullfrogs continued their string of outstanding defense by limiting Linden to just 17 points, which is the second-lowest amount of points Bret Harte has allowed all season.
In its six-game winnings streak, Bret Harte has allowed just 24.3 points per game. In 11 preseason games, the Bullfrogs have allowed an average of 30.2 points per game.
While Bret Harte handled its business on the defensive end, the Bullfrogs had no problem scoring points on the other side of the court. The 73 points scored is the most Bret Harte has had since scoring 73 on the road in a 73-67 win over McNair on Nov. 22.
Bret Harte entered the game against Linden having taken part in back-to-back practices as a whole team for the first time all season. With the long run the volleyball players were on, and Rolleri running at the CIF State Cross Country Championship meet, the Bullfrogs have played in more games than they’ve had practices. Since Rolleri joined the team on Nov. 28, the Bullfrogs have only had four practices together. So, being able to work on things as a team on back-to-back days was a welcomed change of pace.
“We’ve played a lot of games and this week we had two practices in a row and that really helped because it let us regather as a whole and as a team,” Silva said. “We worked on the simple stuff that you need to do in order to play good basketball and to play together as a team. It was really good to have those practices.”
Bret Harte head coach Jeff Eltringham added, “Having two days in a row to practice gets them excited. They want to keep working and getting better and they are obviously having fun.”
Linden scored the first two points of the game and Bret Harte responded by going on a 28-0 run. Silva scored 12 of her game-high 22 points in the first quarter, while senior Aariah Fox scored five, senior Kadyn Rolleri scored four, junior Sophie Bouma scored three, and senior Mackenzie Carroll and junior Makenna Tutthill each scored two points. At the end of the first quarter, the Bullfrogs had a commanding 28-3 lead.
“It’s definitely a good feeling to start off strong,” Silva said. “In the first minutes, you wanna come out super-hot and super strong so you’ve got a lot of momentum for the rest of the game.”
The Bullfrogs didn’t cool off in the second quarter, as Bret Harte outscored Linden 20-5. Tutthill paved the way with five points, while freshman Maddie Kane and senior Ashlin Arias each scored four points, senior CJ DesBouillons drained a 3-point basket and Rolleri and Bouma each scored two points in the quarter. Bret Harte led 48-9 at halftime.
With the game well in hand, Eltringham wanted to see his players work on little things instead of just trying to run up the score. In the second half, he made sure that his players passed the ball at least four times before a shot was attempted.
“We just want to accomplish little stuff and make some tweaks and adjustments to the offense on the fly,” Eltringham said. “It’s kind of nice to do that every once in a while. And we can also get on them to crash the boards, as that’s something we need to improve upon. That’s just something that we haven’t been doing very well. Everything else, like how hard they play on defense is great. You try to work on those little areas and maybe run spots that they haven’t run in close games, which is nice because they start learning all five spots on the floor and what each person has to do.”
Bret Harte scored 19 points in the third quarter, with Kane leading the way with five, which included making a shot from behind the arc. With Linden only scoring five points in the third quarter, Bret Harte had a 63-14 advantage heading into the fourth quarter, which was played with a running clock. In the final quarter, Silva scored all six of Bret Harte’s points and the Bullfrogs beat the Lions by 56.
Silva finished the night with a double-double, which consisted of 22 points and 14 rebounds and she also had one block and two assists; Tutthill scored 11 with six rebounds and one steal; Arias had six points, six boards, one steal and one assist; Fox scored seven with five rebounds, four steals and three assists; DesBouillons had three points, two rebounds, two steals and one assist; Rolleri scored six points and had two rebounds, two steals and three assists; Kane scored nine with six boards, two steals and three assists; Carroll had two points; and Bouma scored seven with four boards, two steals and one assist.
“Our chemistry is definitely starting to grow,” Silva said. “It’s a really good team that we have and I’m excited for the opportunities and memories that we get to make.”
Bret Harte (9-2) will be off until Dec. 22 when it takes on Johansen at 6 p.m. in Modesto. The Bullfrogs will try to get some payback, as Johansen handed Bret Harte a 35-30 loss in the championship game of the Escalon Tournament. The loss to Johansen was also the last time Bret Harte walked off the floor without a victory.