Locals compete in Wild Swim Contest

At the bridge where Highway 26 crosses the north fork of the Mokelumne River, seven Calaveras County swimmers took part in the fourth annual Wild Swim Contest on July 21. The competition required the athletes to rock hop, swim a half-mile, and then run back to the starting spot.
Andrew King placed first, finishing in 20:18. Justin Johnson came in second in 21:00 and Mark Pumphrey placed third in 21:43. Kaitlyn Pukus was the first woman to finish and her time was 22:05. Other finishers were Paige Schnicht, Jonathan Moore and Melissa Hamre.