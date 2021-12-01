Hitting a hole-in-one is becoming the norm for golfers

There were some special highlights for La Contenta senior golfers on Nov. 22, as players once again competed in a game of bogie points at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs.
Leading the way in the White Tees Flight was David Dean, who showed why he is currently the flight’s top-rated golfer. Club champ Al Liberato showed he’s still got it, as he placed second. Club captain Louis Luna completed a lucrative day, as he took third as well as winning all the money on hole No. 2 in the closest-to-the-hole contest. Clifford Howard quietly snuck into fourth. A three-way tie for fifth amongst Alan Couchman, Ron Bassett, and Jim Sickler rounded out the money winners.
In the Gold Tee Flight, local wine producer Larry Parenti got his game together and harvested first. Prior to the matches, Larry had a lively discussion with retired psychologist Al Liberato as to the benefit of grape therapy versus group therapy. For Thanksgiving, Larry serves his wine in gobblets.
Ron Huckaby cemented a second-place tie along with Gary Stokeland, who added to his popularity. Stockeland also snatched all the money in the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 2, as well as taking first on No. 13. He has made so much money that he no longer rakes in the cash, but rather has hired a servant to do it for him. Alone in fourth was gopher terrorist Jack Paich, as he narrowly edged rakish Norm Miley. Frank Elizondo and flight match play champ Harry Kious earned enough with their sixth-place tie to afford a candy bar.
Events got really exciting in the Red Tee Flight. Tee champ Larry Rupley easily took first. There was a four-way tie for second amongst Rodger La Fleur, Steve Weyrauch, George Dillon, and crown prince Carlos Lourenco. NCGA's 80-year-old Weyrauch was the talk-of-the-day, as he made a hole-in-one on No. 8 to win the eagle pool. He credits his good play to his wife Debbie allowing him to use her new golf cart. Debbie literally gets misty eyed when she thinks of him.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 2 from the red tees, Mike Pisano somehow beat Dillon for first. On No. 13 from the whites, Couchman added to his fame, as he gained first over the candy man Jim Maxam. Paich was second from the gold tees. In the Red Tee Flight, tournament director Jon Foucrault’s shot-of-the-day landed one-fourth of an inch from going in the hole. Ace Weyrauch was second. In the last three months, there have been four hole-in-ones by senior golfers.