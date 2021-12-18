Claim Jumpers are the only unbeaten team remaining in California

It’s getting harder and harder for the Columbia College basketball team to play the role of the underdogs. When head coach Rob Hoyt took over the program in 2013, winning a game was a welcomed surprise. Now, losing a game would be noticed by every basketball program in the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA).
Columbia continues to pick up victories and climb in the rankings. When the last CCCAA poll was released, Columbia was ranked No. 4 in California. And in the last Signal the Light poll, the Jumpers were ranked No. 2 in Northern California.
Those rankings could change with Columbia’s latest victory. On Friday, No. 4 Columbia (CCCAA poll) beat No. 3 Ventura 74-73 at the COS Wyndham/Mannon Classic in Visalia. And while many coaches would love to see their team ranked as high as possible, Columbia head coach Rob Hoyt only cares if his team walks off the floor with a victory and leaves the rankings for others to worry about.
“The rankings are cool, but it’s more for spectators, fans, family and friends, so I don’t really get into it because we are talking about the opinions of people who I don’t really care about,” Hoyt said. “I don’t really care about how good or not they think we are. But, what was cool is that you had a team who was 10-0 (Columbia) against a team who was 12-0 (Ventura) this late in the year. Regardless of what each team is ranked, they are both obviously really good, otherwise you wouldn't have a combined record of 22-0.”
After Columbia’s one-point win over Ventura, it left the Jumpers as the only unbeaten team remaining in California. There are seven teams in California who have one loss, but Columbia is the last one with an unblemished record.
“We are just trying to go 1-0 every game,” Hoyt said. “I don’t care what every other team does. I’m just trying to be the best that we can be and keep our focus very singular. If I was to step away from it and look at it in its totality and you’ve got all these programs with all these resources with great players and great coaches, for us to be where we are at is as good as it can be. In a way, it’s pretty amazing. But again, that’s if you are looking at it through a fans perspective.”
After picking up an 85-70 win over Butte at Oak Pavilion in Sonora, the Jumpers competed in the Saltwater Classic, which is a three-day tournament at Cabrillo College. Columbia went 3-0 in the tournament to finish as champions. Perhaps the biggest victory came in the second game, as Columbia beat ranked San Mateo 88-77. The Jumpers knocked off Butte for a second time in the championship game, this time 96-67.
“Any time you are playing in a tournament, there’s a different level of juice in the building because your peers are watching you,” Hoyt said. “It’s a bracket format and you know there’s going to be a champion and if we are going to play in it, we are going to try and win it. We just wanted to get in and get out and do our jobs and have as much fun doing it the way we do it and move on to the next one.”
The one negative that resulted in the Saltwater Classic was that Columbia’s players got exposed to COVID-19. A Butte player tested positive, but played in the game before knowing the results from his test. Because of that, Columbia had to take 10 days off and reschedule their rematch with San Mateo from the middle of December, to Dec. 31.
“It’s really frustrating when that happened and you had nothing to do with it and you’re following the rules and doing everything you are supposed to do,” Hoyt said. “There are no penalties for programs who don’t (follow the rules) and that needs to be addressed, because Covid isn’t going anywhere. In the future, that needs to be addressed at the state level. It can’t just be the wild, wild west out here.”
Columbia has three more games before Central Valley Conference play begins on Jan. 5. The Jumpers will host Chabot Wednesday and then will take on Shasta Dec. 30 and San Mateo the following day. Those final two games will be played on the road.
There will be new rankings coming out soon and there is a chance that Columbia could be at the top of someone’s list. But even if it’s determined that the Claim Jumpers are the No. 1 team in California, Hoyt won’t allow that to alter the season philosophy of trying to go 1-0 every game.
“We have to get way better,” Hoyt said. “I don’t know who the best team in the state is, but it’s not us.”