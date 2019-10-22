Bullfrogs cannot upset Sonora again

After shocking the Sonora Wildcats a few weeks ago on the road, the Bret Harte High School volleyball team could not get a repeat performance. Bret Harte lost to the first place Wildcats in three sets (25-17, 25-19, 25-11) Tuesday night in Angels Camp.
“We did not come out with the intensity needed to upset Sonora for a second time this season,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “We battled within striking range in games one and two, but could not minimize enough of our mistakes to take a ‘W.’ We gave away more points than we earned tonight.”
Even with the loss, and regardless of what happens Thursday in the season finale against Calaveras, Bret Harte will be in the postseason. Whether that’s as the third or fourth seed in the Mother Lode League won’t be known until after Thursday’s games have been played.
In Tuesday’s home loss to Sonora, Katrina Swift was 12 for 13 serving with 13 assists and 12 digs; Gabi Hutchens was 11 for 11 serving, had six kills and 20 digs; and Mikenna Grotto had four kills.
Bret Harte will host Calaveras for senior night at 6 p.m., Thursday in Angels Camp.
Junior varsity
Bret Harte’s JV team beat Sonora 26-24 and 25-18 Tuesday night in Angels Camp. Sommer Good had seven aces, three assists and four digs; Cierra Gilbert had one kill on nine attacks, had seven serves received and seven assists; Noelle Jeffries had 10 attacks and two kills; and Aariah Fox had seven kills and seven digs.
Bret Harte is now 8-3 in the Mother Lode League.
Freshmen
Bret Harte’s freshman team beat Sonora 25-20 and 25-18 Tuesday night to improve its league record to 10-1.