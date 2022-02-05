Calaveras clinches a share of the MLL title on senior night

Paytin Curran knew this was not going to be the final time she played a basketball game inside of Mike Flock Gym in front of the hometown crowd. But that didn’t make the night any less special.
Curran, along with fellow Calaveras High School senior basketball players Madison Clark, Randi Adams and Sierra Lowry, were honored before they took on the Amador Buffaloes as part of the customary senior night tradition.
Calaveras had no problem defeating Amador 60-16 Friday night. The win guarantees Calaveras at worst a share of the Mother Lode League championship and the No. 1 seed out of the MLL, which will set Calaveras up for a home playoff game once the postseason begins. And even though Curran will have more minutes on the Calaveras hardwood, that didn’t diminish her enjoyment of the night dedicated to the senior foursome.
“We’ve all waited four years for this special moment and it’s something that I’ve been looking forward to,” Curran said. “It’s something that I’m going to hold close to my heart forever. I’ve been playing with Maddie and Randi on the same team since fifth grade and I’ve known Sierra forever. To play with them all four years is something that is really special to me.”
Curran seemed to have her own big cheering section, which included signs that read, “Senior #23,” and “Calaveras #23 our favorite senior,” and “We love Curran.” With many friends and family in attendance, Curran wanted to have a memorable evening and she accomplished that by scoring a game-high 14 points.
“Growing up, I’ve always had my aunts and uncles and grandparents live in the same county and it was really special for them to all be here tonight,” Curran said after Calaveras’ 13th win in a row and 35th consecutive victory over Amador.
Following the 44-point win, first-year head coach Eric Baechler reminded his squad that even if they lose the final two games of the season, they will still finish the year as co-Mother Lode League champions. And while Calaveras has no intention of losing to either Sonora or Bret Harte, knowing that his squad accomplished one of its goals was an exclamation point on a great evening.
“It’s exciting for the girls and exciting for me, a first-year coach,” Baechler said. “We are playing the best basketball we've played all year long and at the right time. We just have to keep the momentum going. Every game from here on out sets another milestone for us. There’s a lot riding on each game, which makes it good for us because we have something to continue to shoot for.”
Friday was Baechler’s first taste of senior night as a head coach. He knew heading into the game that his Calaveras squad didn’t have to worry about being upset by a rebuilding Amador team, so instead of fretting about the outcome of the game, he put his focus on making sure that his four senior players had a night they wouldn’t forget.
“That’s what tonight is all about,” Baechler said. “We dedicated the whole first quarter to them and they played the whole first quarter. They’ve spent four years in the program and are phenomenal athletes and great students. They average a 4.0 combined. It’s just a phenomenal group to celebrate and tonight was all about them.”
Calaveras was the better team and proved it early in the game. With a 6-4 lead and 3:37 to play in the first quarter, Calaveras ended the quarter on an 11-0 run, which featured points from Clark, Curran, Bailie Clark and Lowry. At the end of the first quarter, Calaveras led 17-4.
Calaveras’ defense held Amador to only two points in the second quarter. Offensively, Calaveras got a basket from Madison Clark, Adams, Bailie Clark, junior Jordynn Peterson, Curran, sophomore Izabella Tapia and a 3-point basket from junior Brooke Nordahl. At the midway point, Calaveras led 32-6.
After scoring six points in the first quarter and two points in the second, Curran continued her impressive evening in the third quarter by scoring six of Calaveras’ 16 points. In the final eight minutes, Calaveras outscored Amador 12-3 and got four points from both Lowry and Adams, and two points from junior Laney Koepp and Peterson.
Even though Calaveras scored 60 points, Baechler didn’t feel that his team played to the best of their abilities. But instead of worrying about that, he was just happy that his four senior players had an enjoyable night of basketball.
“The whole day and night is for the seniors and it’s more about them and celebrating them and the game was kind of secondary,” Baechler said. “We just kind of went through the motions tonight after a tough game with Argonaut. But, what a week for us. We beat Argonaut at their place, we found out Colfax lost, and we clinched a share of the league title. It can’t get much better than this for our team. We are feeling really good right now.”
Curran finished with a game-high 14 points; Lowry scored 10; Bailie Clark had seven points; Adams and Madison Clark each scored six points; Nordahl finished with five points; junior Laney Koepp and Peterson scored four points apiece; while junior Madyson Bernasconi and Tapia each finished the night with two points.
Calaveras (22-3, 8-0 MLL) will look to win the Mother Lode League title outright against the Sonora Wildcats Feb. 8 in Sonora. If Calaveras is victorious over Sonora, it will look to wrap up the MLL season undefeated when it takes on the Bret Harte Bullfrogs Feb. 11 in Angels Camp.