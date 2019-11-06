Jr. Reds blast Ripon to become Super Bowl champs

The Calaveras Jr. Reds novice football team can now call themselves Super Bowl champions. The Jr. Reds knocked off Ripon 34-6 Nov. 2 in Hughson to win the Motherlode Valley Football League title. The Jr. Reds entered the playoffs as the No. 2 seed.
Colton Ray and Corbin Moore each scored two touchdowns and one extra point conversion. Owen Shahan also reached the end zone with a rushing touchdown. Quarterback Aaron Koepp completed four passes for 65 yards. Payden Long and Matthew Timewell each had an extra point conversion.
On the defensive side of the ball, Ray and Moore led the way with six tackles each. Quincy Dyson recorded a sack and JR Patolo recovered a fumble. Titan Grant and Shahan finished the game with four tackles each.
The MVFL all-star game will be played Saturday at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp. The JV game begins at 2 p.m. and the varsity starts at 4 p.m.