Brewer hopes fight will lead to next level

Luke Brewer hasn’t seen live action inside a mixed martial arts cage since December. His last memory of combat isn’t one that he particularly relishes. On Dec. 22, Brewer was handed his first amateur loss when he suffered a third-round TKO at the hands of middleweight fighter Soslan Margiev, as part of the 559 Fights card in Fresno.
The loss shook the Angels Camp native, but it didn’t slow him down. On Sept. 7, Brewer returns to action and looks to use his December loss as a lesson learned as he takes on Osey Oiyemhonlan as part of the Global Knock-Out 14 card at Jackson Rancheria Casino and Resort’s Grand Oak Ballroom.
“That was my first martial arts loss,” Brewer said, reflecting on his bout with Margiev. “But going back to my wrestling career, I’ve had many losses. So it was new to get a loss in MMA, but the feeling was still the same as when I lost on the wrestling mat. It was an uneasy feeling and got me back in the gym two days later.”
Waiting nearly eight months to fight again may seem like a long time to sit on a loss. While Brewer’s mind was willing to fight, his body needed a rest. Brewer has trained nonstop as a member of Team Alpha Male in Sacramento since he began his MMA career in the spring of 2017. During that time, he won three fights and climbed to No. 36 in the regional rankings out of 194 active California amateur middleweights.
Yet with his constant training, injuries started to become a factor. Brewer used his time away from active fighting to heal his left meniscus and recuperate from a rotator cuff injury. Now, with Brewer’s health back to where he’d like it to be, the 2013 Bret Harte High School graduate is ready to go for win No. 4.
“You have to fight when you are mentally ready to fight and timing is everything,” Brewer said. “I’m in the gym every day and I feel that I’ve mentally bounced back from that loss. The itch is still always there and that’s why I fight, but the time off was needed.”
Brewer still thinks about his loss to Margiev. However, he doesn’t dwell on the loss and feel sorry for himself. Rather, he is using the defeat as a blueprint for what not to do the next time he steps into the cage.
“I needed to improve everywhere and that’s because I lost,” Brewer said. “MMA is about mixing everything together. I don’t ever want to limit myself by just focusing on just my grappling, or just my jujitsu, or just my wrestling. Prior to that fight, I was just focusing on standing up and that’s not what happened. Now, I’m trying to stay completely consistent and well-rounded in all aspects.”
Unlike his previous four fights, Brewer has a pretty strong scouting report on Oiyemhonlan. After three amateur bouts, Oiyemhonlan is 2-1 with one win coming by way of a submission and one via TKO. His one loss was a unanimous decision and it came against Brewer’s teammate Isaac Qiokata. But both of Oiyemhonlan’s wins came in the opening round, which is something Brewer is aware of.
“He’s an athlete, he’s tall, he’s got a bit of an ego and he’s very confident in his hands,” Brewer said about his 6-foot-3 opponent out of Antioch. “He showed that he’s not only a striker, but he can also finish people in the grappling end and that’s why we chose him.”
Brewer is confident that he will once again have his hand raised in victory, but he knows that there is always a chance that things won’t go his way. With dreams of the UFC in the future, a loss could delay that journey. But Brewer doesn’t allow himself to think of what would happen should he be handed another loss.
“Every time I go out there, there’s going to be one fighter who is victorious and one who is defeated,” Brewer said. “Of course, I train and do everything in my willpower to put myself in the win column, but at the end of the day, a loss will never break me.”
The Sept. 7 bout against Oiyemhonlan will be a new experience for Brewer, as, for the first time in his MMA career, he will do weigh-ins the day before the fight, rather than hours before. He will also be cutting weight to fight at 185 pounds, which is what he hopes to fight at once he reaches the professional ranks.
Should Brewer be victorious over Oiyemhonlan and pick up his fourth win, there will be some interesting conversations that will need to be had in the not-too-distant future. With his ultimate goal being to reach the UFC, Brewer will do whatever his coach, Urijah Faber,w feels is the right next step.
“Ideally, after this I’d like to start opening the pro gates, but at the end of the day, I’m going to do the exact same thing that TJ (Dillashaw) did and I’m going to talk to Uriah,” Brewer said. “I’m going to win, but we need to see how I win and how I perform and I’m going to let him call the shots beyond that.”
The fight against Oiyemhonlan will also bring another new feeling, as Brewer will get to battle just a handful of miles away from his hometown. Brewer has fought in Sacramento, Reno and Fresno, but for the first time in his career, he will truly have the hometown advantage.
“I’m going to be home,” a confident Brewer said.
Tickets for the Sept. 7 Brewer vs. Oiyemhonlan fight can be purchased at jacksoncasino.com with a promo code: Brewer. Doors for Global Knock-Out 14 will open at 6 p.m., with fights beginning at 7 p.m.