Bullfrogs get one step closer to section title dreams with win over Le Grand

It was a rough couple of days for Jaycee Davey. The Bret Harte senior was prepared to play in the first game of the playoffs, but learned she was unable to participate in Tuesday’s game against Delta, which was also Bret Harte’s senior night.
As disappointed as she was to miss the opening game, Davey couldn’t have been more excited to be back on the floor Thursday night against Le Grand. And when the night ended, Davey and the Bullfrogs came one step closer to reaching the section championship game.
“It reminded me how much I love the game and how much I appreciate every day I’m out on the court,” Davey said about playing Thursday night against Le Grand. “Even missing one day or one game meant so much to me. It meant a lot that I got to play tonight.”
No. 2 Bret Harte beat No. 7 Le Grand 25-20, 25-18 and 25-21 in the second round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs Thursday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. Bret Harte is only one win away from playing for the section title.
“As a three-sport athlete who has been playing for four years now, it means a lot to know that we’ve been able to accomplish this much,” Davey said. “I think it means more to our school than we realize and it’s just impressive that we could get this far.”
Unlike Bret Harte’s opening match against Delta, the Bullfrogs were not able to just cruise to an easy 3-0 victory over Le Grand. Bret Harte had to battle for nearly every point and for head coach Jacey Porovich, seeing her team work as hard as they did was very reassuring.
“It was great to see the girls come out after getting a low-stress win Tuesday night preparing for a battle,” Porovich said. “They put the game plan in action and it helped having the hometown crowd behind them.”
Playing in front of a loud and enthusiastic crowd, Bret Harte and Le Grand matched one another blow-for-blow early in the first set. The Bullfrogs got kills from junior Aariah Fox, sophomore Chase Silva, senior Trianna Jordan and got a serving ace from Sommer Good. Bret Harte tied the Bulldogs 11-11 following a point from Fox, but that’s when Le Grand took over the set.
Le Grand went on a 5-0 run, which in the playoffs can often be a backbreaker. Trailing 16-11, Bret Harte had to figure out a way to get some of the momentum back on its side of the court.
“It did get a little concerning, but I know that it’s best to stay positive and be encouraging, that way we can build our confidence and show our resilience,” Davey said.
Trailing 18-13, Bret Harte began to settle down and take control of the set. Bret Harte went on a 7-2 run. With the set tied 20-20, the Bullfrogs put Le Grand away with a 5-0 run which included a kill from Silva and aces from Silva and Davey.
After coming from behind to take the opening set 25-20, Bret Harte began the second set on fire. With kills from Fox, junior Kenna Williams, senior Ally Stoy and an ace from Silva, Bret Harte built a 12-3 lead. However, senior Bulldog Priscilla Barnett helped lead the charge and got Le Grand to within two points of Bret Harte.
“We picked up where we left off in that first set and took it into the second set,” Porovich said. “I kept the rotation so that we could continue what we had going on. I think a big difference is Le Grand lived and died by their big middle (Barnett). The scores would show when she was in the front row, verses when she was in the back row. We made most of our runs when she was in the back row and wasn’t the hitting threat. She was able to close the gap and do some good work for her team when she was in the front row.”
With Bret Harte holding onto a narrow 17-15 advantage, the Bullfrogs once again stepped up and performed with the pressure on. Williams, Stoy and Silva recorded kills and Silva served up an ace for the final point of the set to beat Le Grand 25-18.
With a 2-0 lead, the Bret Harte players knew they had to finish the Bulldogs in the third set and not allow them to stick around for a fourth and possible fifth set.
“There’s that little extra pressure to get it done,” Davey said about trying to end the night in three sets. “We definitely wanted to take care of business in that third set.”
Le Grand went ahead 3-0 early in the third set, but Bret Harte got two aces from senior Cierra Gilbert and a kill from Jordan to put points on its side of the scoreboard. With a slim 10-9 lead, the Bullfrogs got some separation with a kill from Stoy, back-to-back aces from Davey and a block from Jordan. Le Grand continued to battle, but with two more aces from Gilbert and kills from Stoy, Bret Harte had enough firepower to take the third and final set 25-21.
“We showed up tonight and we were all really positive,” Davey said. “There were moments where we could have been down on ourselves, but we remained positive and the team worked really well tonight.”
Good finished the night with three aces, one kill, one assist and eight digs; Silva had three aces, a team-high 10 kills, one block and 10 digs; Gilbert had four aces, two kills and was 100 for 102 passing with 21 assists; Williams had seven kills; Fox had eight kills, one block and four digs; Stoy had six kills; Jordan had four kills; and Davey had a team-high five aces and 12 digs.
Up next for Bret Harte is No. 3 Vacaville Christian. The Falcons beat No. 14 Buckingham Charter 3-0 in the opening round and topped No. 6 Bradshaw Christian 3-0 Thursday night. Vacaville Christian went 20-3 overall and posted a perfect 12-0 record in the Sierra Delta League.
Bret Harte and Vacaville Christian have met only twice since 2004 and the series is tied 1-1. The last meeting went to the Falcons, who won 2-0 in a 2018 tournament. Bret Harte beat Vacaville Christian 3-2 in the 2017 playoffs on its way to the section championship game.
The winner of Bret Harte vs. Vacaville Christian will take on the winner of No. 1 Ripon Christian vs. No. 4 Bear River with the section title on the line. Bret Harte will host Vacaville Christian at 7 p.m., Tuesday in Angels Camp.
“From the first day of the season to today, we talk about how it’s a privilege to be in this gym and to play,” Porovich said. “We just have to go out there and leave everything we have on the court.”