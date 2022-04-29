Calaveras holds on to beat Summerville by two strokes

Earlier in the season, the Calaveras High School golf team lost to the Summerville Bears by only five strokes. In the final of three meetings between Calaveras and Summerville, Calaveras was able to return the favor and beat the Bears by two strokes.
Calaveras defeated Summerville for the second time and picked up its third overall victory by holding on to knock off the Bears 274-276 Thursday afternoon at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs.
The two-stroke victory is not the closest margin of victory for Calaveras this year. Calaveras captured its first win on April 5 by beating Amador by just one stroke.
“We shot our season-low and needed everyone,” Calaveras head coach Rick Behler said. “This is our second close win this season and the guys were really fired up with the win.”
Billy Peterson led Calaveras by shooting a team-low 49; Logan Peterson shot a 54; Travis Byrd shot a 56; Mason Neelens carded a 57; and Dominic Boitano shot a 58 in the win.
Calaveras will participate in the Mother Lode League tournament on May 5 at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp. At the midseason tournament, Calaveras placed fourth, which was ahead of Amador and Summerville.