Bullfrogs get shutout at home in rematch with Mustangs

Jessica Bowman hoped that the second time her Bret Harte High School girls’ soccer team took on the Argonaut Mustangs, that the Bullfrogs would end up with a different result from the first meeting.
When Bret Harte faced Argonaut on Jan. 12 in Jackson, Bowman’s Bullfrogs lost to the Mustangs 2-0. Bowman hoped that after seeing Argonaut once already, that her squad would be able to defend their home field and pick up their first Mother Lode League victory of the season.
Unfortunately for Bowman and Bret Harte, the game ended with the Bullfrogs once again in the loss column. Bret Harte dropped its sixth Mother Lode League game in a row with a 3-0 loss to Argonaut on Thursday night at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
“We were kind of expecting a better result,” Bowman said. “We lost to them the first time that we played them 2-0 and I was kind of expecting more of an evenly matched game tonight, so obviously, we were a little bit crushed by the loss tonight.”
The Bullfrogs have only scored once in six league games and have been shutout in their last five contests. Even though Bret Harte was once again kept off the scoreboard, Bowman feels that the team's passing is continuing to improve.
“Overall, the team is connecting with their passes, and we are missing a few key starters out with illness right now, but it’s the season for that,” Bowman said. “We are working on connecting our passes crisply to our feet in practice and I’ve seen an improvement with the team in that aspect.”
Argonaut scored its first goal with 16:37 to play in the first half. In the final 40 minutes, Argonaut scored with 20:06 and 2:48 to play.
The Bullfrogs began the week with a tough 3-0 loss to the Amador Buffaloes in Sutter Creek. Amador is the only team that Bret Harte has scored against, and Bowman felt that her team was close to putting the ball into the back of the net a number of times against the Buffaloes in the second meeting between the two squads.
“We actually played really well, and the score was not reflective of that,” Bowman said. “I thought we were really going to score one. Those last 10 minutes, we were in front of their goal the entire time shooting, and you could feel a goal coming, but unfortunately, nothing connected. It was sure close there at the end and I really admire their spirit in that game against Amador.”
Bret Harte (0-6 MLL) will have four more tough games to play before the end of the season. On Jan. 31, Bret Harte will take on the first-place Sonora Wildcats in Sonora and two days later will head to Tuolumne to battle the Summerville Bears. Bret Harte will end its season with back-to-back games against Calaveras.
“We are just trying to enjoy ourselves, work with good camaraderie and are supportive of each other as a team,” Bowman said. “We just wanna keep our heads up and do our best.”
