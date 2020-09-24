Coaches Corner: Jon Byrnes

Jon Byrnes and Bret Harte High School go hand-in-hand. Byrnes was a successful athlete during his playing days at Bret Harte and has become one of the most well-respected coaches and teachers on campus over the past two decades.
Byrnes is the head coach of the track and field team, which has brought home numerous section championship banners. His girls’ track team won back-to-back section championships in 2017 and 2018. Byrnes also spent some time as Bret Harte’s head football coach.
Get to know Jon Byrnes
Hometown: “Arnold, Murphys and Angels Camp, in order as I age.”
High School: Bret Harte
College: Azusa Pacific University; California State University, Fullerton; Minnesota State University, Mankato
Favorite food: “It’s a close race between homemade spaghetti/chili and Mexican or Italian. Anything spicy.”
Favorite dessert: Root beer floats
Favorite movie: “‘Tombstone’ or ‘Shawshank Redemption.’ I like the good guy overcoming adversity.”
Favorite TV show: “‘Longmire,” “Seinfeld,” or anything with Bryan Cranston.”
Favorite band: Journey or The Eagles if I had to pick. And lots of ’80s rockers, too.
Guilty pleasure: Ice cream
Are you superstitious? “You mean stuperstitious?”
Biggest pet peeve: “People who don’t stay in their lane. Did I mention people who don’t stay in their lane?”
What’s something you are ashamed to admit? “I actually have never seen ‘The Godfather.’”
What’s something people don’t know about you? “I’ve bungee jumped 207 feet into a river, feet-first, in a remote location halfway around the world.”
Who was your celebrity crush when you were in high school? “Vanna White, of course.”
What was your worst first date? “Never had one. They were all great.”
First paying job: “Dishwasher at the White Pines Lodge in Arnold in 1985.”
What advice would you give to yourself as a high school senior? “Have more fun, be yourself, and get on the wrestling team.”
Does pineapple belong on pizza? “Not my pizza.”
What’s your favorite thing about coaching? “Helping someone who wants help while witnessing their improvement and success, and teaching life lessons resulting in better mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers down the line. There is nothing better than helping someone become a more successful, impactful and positive version of themselves.”