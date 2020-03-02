State playoffs begin Tuesday and Calaveras is the No. 9 seed

For the second time in three years, the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team will get the opportunity to play for a state championship. When the brackets were released Sunday night, Calaveras found itself as the No. 9 seed in the CIF State Division V Playoffs.
Calaveras will play its opening round game on the road, as it takes on No. 8 Fresno Christian at 7 p.m., Tuesday in Fresno.
The Fresno Christian Eagles finished the season with an overall record of 26-6, while posting a perfect 10-0 record in the East Sierra League. Fresno Christian is fresh off a 76-73 CIF Central Section Division V championship.
In order to pick up a victory, Calaveras must stop Fresno Christian’s Tyus Parrish-Tillman, who is averaging 20.3 points per game, 11.9 rebounds per game and 5.1 blocks. As a team, the Eagles average 70.1 points per game, while Calaveras is at 53.7. Calaveras is 14-5 away from Mike Flock Gym and Fresno Christian is 7-1 on its home floor.
The winner will take on the winner of No. 1 Pierce and No. 16 Durham at 7 p.m., Thursday night.