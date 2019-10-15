Bullfrogs stumble against Amador

After beating the Summerville Bears in five sets Monday in Angels Camp, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs turned around and played another five-set marathon the next day. However, Tuesday’s match did have the outcome the Bullfrogs wanted.
Bret Harte dropped to 6-6 in the Mother Lode League after falling to the Amador Buffaloes (20-25, 16-25, 25-23, 25-16, 13-15) Tuesday night in Sutter Creek.
"We struggled to find energy and a rhythm,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “In the fourth set, we finally started to find ourselves, but we had already given Amador the confidence to play with us.”
Liberty Garcia was 12 for 13 serving with one ace and 20 digs; Katrina Swift was 16 for 18 serving with two aces, was 54 for 54 passing with 11 assists and eight digs; Jaycee Kirk was 61 for 66 passing with 17 assists; Hailey Callahan had four kills; Eden Lane was 16 for 18 serving with four aces, had five kills and six digs; Gabi Hutchens had six kills and 14 digs; Eden Strauch was 9 for 9 serving with six kills, 13 serves received, one block and 14 digs; Mikenna Grotto had nine kills; and Bianca Rael was 11 for 11 serving with eight digs.
“We could blame tonight’s loss on a few different things, but in the end, we didn’t show up to play from the start,” Porovich said. “It will be nice to get back to practice tomorrow after a couple of long battles and refocus on the remaining three games of league play.”
Bret Harte will take on Argonaut Thursday in Jackson.