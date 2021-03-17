Four schools compete at Mother Lode League cross country meet

There were still a few signs that COVID-19 is still a top priority at Wednesday’s Mother Lode League cross country meet at Calaveras High School. Masks were worn. Social distancing was practiced. And there were limited spectators.
Yet for the first time this season, four schools gathered to compete, which gave the feeling of a pre-COVID-19 world. Bret Harte, Amador and Argonaut gathered at Calaveras for the final Mother Lode League meet before next Wednesday’s league finals in Angels Camp.
For Bret Harte head coach Vicky Johnson, seeing the largest league meet of the season brought back a familiar feeling.
“I did not expect Amador and Argonaut (to be racing), but since they are neighboring counties of Calaveras, they were able to be invited, which was a pleasant surprise,” Johnson said.
In the varsity girls’ race, 16 runners battled to be the first to cross the finish line. However, all eyes were on Calaveras’ Katarina Borchin, Bret Harte’s Kadyn Rolleri and Argonaut’s Anna Rose. Along with Summerville’s Sofia Vasquez and Sonora’s Brie Personius, the trio of Borchin, Rolleri and Rose are three of the top runners in the league.
And for the first—and only time this year—Borchin, Rolleri and Rose got to compete in a race together. At the end, it was Borchin who was the first to cross the finish line (20.19), followed by Rolleri (20:27.37) and Rose (20:27.74).
“I didn’t see the first mile, but when they came through the second mile, I knew it was going to be the race of the day because the three of them were together,” Johnson said. “Kadyn did extremely well and is improving with her confidence meet-by-meet and year-by-year, because she’s a young runner.”
Bret Harte freshman Addison Heermance placed fifth overall (22:46) and was followed by the Calaveras trio of Sage Miller (23:15), Grace Damin (23:32) and Emma Alliende (24:44). Calaveras’ Jillian Damin finished in 28:59.
In the frosh/soph girls’ race, Bret Harte’s Taylee McDaniel and Amador’s Chloe Caruso were the only two runners. McDaniel finished first in the two-mile race with her time of 16:49 and Caruso was second in 18:10. In the boys’ frosh/soph race, Calaveras’ Ethan Lynn was the only runner and finished the two-mile run in 14:08.
The varsity boys’ race belonged to Calaveras junior Garrett Hesser. With a week removed from taking on Sonora’s Adin Dibble, who is one of the top runners in the state, Hesser had a much easier race Wednesday. Hesser placed first in 17:33, which was nearly 1:30 better than the second-place finisher.
“Garrett was pretty certain he was going to win today and lead from start to finish,” Calaveras head coach Doug Avrit said. “Last week was a completely different deal. It’s the mental side of sports. Last week (against Sonora’s Dibble), he was jacked up and ready to fight and go to battle. This week, I told him that he had to hold back for the first mile. I just wanted him to run a solid race and he did. It was just a completely different mindset and approach.”
Calaveras’ Nic Moore placed third, (19:10.51), which was just ahead of Bret Harte’s Winter Whittle (19:10.53). Bullfrog Jordan Smith finished fifth overall, with his time of 19:40. Other Bret Harte finishers were: Matteo Arce (25:48); Korlan Gibson (26:41); and Seth Martin (26:50).
Wednesday was the first time Bret Harte was able to field an entire boys’ varsity squad, with the addition of some frosh/soph runners.
“We gave the boys an option,” Johnson said. “We said, ‘You can run frosh/soph if you’re frosh/soph, or you can move up to varsity. If you are going to run at league, you are going to have to run varsity, so this is an option to try a three-mile,’ and they all jumped at the opportunity. They all ran well for their first three-mile race. We were thrilled to have five runners.”
With her female runners showing improvement and now having varsity male runners, Johnson is sad knowing the end of the season is next week.
“It’s hard because some of them have been training for quite a while,” Johnson said. “But, just to build up a team to get the kids to start thinking about cross country and the camaraderie they get and pushing them along, is just so important to them. It’s delightful to see it. Fortunately, many of them are doing track, so we are still going to see them out there on the track. It’s a good start and a good end to the season as well.”
The final race of the year will be March 24 at Frogtown in Angels Camp. The Mother Lode League finals will look a little different this year. Calaveras, Amador and Argonaut will run together at 2:30 p.m., while Bret Harte, Summerville and Sonora will compete at 4:30 p.m. The boys and girls will run together.
While Avrit is glad that there was even a cross country season in the first place, he would have liked to have seen what the top runners from each school could do all together in one final league race.
“You’d love to have those head-to-head matchups,” Avrit said. “Yeah, it’s frustrating, but we are happy we are out here doing this. It’s a good thing and you see the kids enjoying it. But, it is frustrating that we can’t match up and go against each other.”