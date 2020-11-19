Anything can happen from first to last cast

On a bluebird Sunday this past week, I found myself sleeping until the kids awoke. Yes, I was scheduled to work, but at this time of the year, an early start is not necessary. Plus, it was a half-day trip, so why not have a leisurely morning?
I arrived at the water just before 8 a.m. and my clients were there waiting. They were comfortable, happy and enjoying the brisk fall air accompanied by the warm sun. The surface of the lake was still and it was just a pleasant start.
With our spirits high and expectations moderate, we drove across the lake to our starting spot. It was not an area I had been fishing, but I just had a hunch that it might work. The lines casted into the water and I began to explain the technique we were implementing. When all of a sudden, the gentleman in the back of the boat began to scramble to set the hook. With the rod bent, he successfully landed a beautiful spotted bass. And yes, it was on the first cast.
There is a superstition about catching a fish on the first cast and it is supposedly bad luck. About 10 minutes later, we proved that superstition to be incorrect, as we boated another very respectable fish. Plus, it was such a pleasant day; not catching fish wouldn’t put a damper on the feeling.
We moved to a couple different areas and had one fish here and one fish there. The action wasn’t furious, but consistent enough to keep us focused and entertained. Plus, this father-daughter duo has fished with me on a couple of occasions and they knew the routine. We prospect for productive areas and if we stay persistent and patient, we are likely to find one.
Well, we did.
It was a couple hours into the trip when we found a pocket full of birds. These are not just ordinary birds, but Shad eating birds. And, you know what else eats shad? Bass.
We used our electronics to locate the concentration, dropped the trolling motor and put on a fish catching clinic. The fish were in deep water and a jigging spoon proved to be the lure of choice. What a fun technique. We laughed as multiple rods were bent simultaneously. After an hour of fish catching, it was time to move on.
We bounced from spot-to-spot, soaking in the fall sun, sharing stories and just having a pleasurable outing. After a great trip it was time to call it quits and head back to the ramp. As we always do, we must have a last cast. With a bite on the end of the line it was the young lady’s turn. She swept the rod and the fight ensued. We landed yet another gorgeous bass, and on the last cast. What a great way to end the day.
Start to finish, first cast to the last, we had a blast. Another great day on the water for the books.
John Liechty is the owner of Xperience Fishing Guide Service in Angels Camp. Contact John at 743-9932.