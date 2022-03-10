Clifton and Orlandi turned heads in MLL play

The Calaveras junior duo of Jay Clifton and Braeden Orlandi are two very different people on the basketball court. Clifton is a cerebral assassin, who strategically chooses his moments when to strike. Orlandi is a bull in a China shop, who doesn’t mind making a mess if it involves getting the job done.
What Clifton and Orlandi do have in common is the ability to figure out how to win. Clifton and Orlandi are two big reasons why the Calaveras High School basketball team ended the season as co-Mother Lode League champions and the No. 1 seed out of the MLL.
As a result of their terrific seasons, Clifton and Orlandi were rewarded with two of the top awards the Mother Lode League has to offer. Clifton was named as the Most Outstanding Player of the Mother Lode League, while Orlandi shared the title of Most Valuable Player with Sonora’s Callahan Hanson.
The southpaw sensation
In the era of social media, word can spread like wildfire. And for Clifton, word quickly spread throughout the Sac-Joaquin Section of many of his video game-like accomplishments. Twice during the Mother Lode League season, Clifton scored 40 or more points. He scored 40 in a 61-50 home win over Amador, and he set a new school record with his 45-point performance in a 68-57 win over Argonaut.
When asked about his 45-point game against Argonaut, Clifton said, “I consider myself a point guard type of player. I might put up 20 or 30, but I’m trying to get my teammates involved and find the open guys. That was the first night where I really just shot in bulk.”
Clifton finished his junior year with an average of 22.2 points per game. He also dished 4.3 assists, pulled down 4.3 rebounds and collected 1.6 steals. Clifton scored 732 points, while draining 103 shots from downtown and going 125 for 143 from the charity stripe.
With all the success that Clifton had during his junior year, it would be easy for that to go to his head. Fortunately for Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton, he didn’t need to remind his star player about staying focused on the task at hand.
“It’s easy for me because I don’t need to have those talks with him; it’s natural for him,” Kraig Clifton said. “He loves improving and getting better. His No. 1 goal is to win whether he has to score 45 or have 12 assists, he’s willing to do whatever it takes to win.”
In two full varsity seasons, Clifton has twice led Calaveras to within a game of the section championship. The first time was during his freshman year, and the Sonora Wildcats were the better team on the court. But during his junior year, Clifton felt that his squad was clicking and could have defeated Venture Academy to go to the title game. Two days after losing to Venture Academy, Clifton went to Golden 1 Center to root for the Calaveras girls’ team. It was there that it clicked how close he was to playing on the floor of the Sacramento Kings and how badly he wants to get there during his senior season.
“That was by far the most hurtful experience I’ve ever had in sports or just in life in general,” Clifton said. “The reason it hurts so much is because this is the first year that we knew we were good enough to get there. The way the game we lost played out, it didn’t feel like they beat us straight up and that made it hurt a little more. If they just came in and beat us, I think it would have been a little more acceptable. It does give me that drive going into next year that we want to get to that point.”
Bringing the gridiron to the hardwood
If you ask Orlandi, he’ll tell you that he’s a football player. And he’s not wrong. Orlandi was one of the most dangerous players in the Mother Lode League during the fall. But when it was time to take off the pads and play basketball, Orlandi had a difficult time leaving the football mentality on the sidelines.
“I think it’s just physicality,” Orlandi said. “I get most of those rebounds and get most of those defensive stops by being physical. I don’t think a lot of people go into a basketball game looking to be physical. I think when they get that physical presence in front of them, it can mess with them.”
Orlandi didn’t put up the numbers that Clifton did, and he didn’t even try. What Orlandi did was the dirty work, and he did that with a smile on his face. And every time Orlandi walked onto the hardwood, he did so with a swagger and confidence that he was going to work harder than everyone else, and the results would speak for themselves.
“When there are two star players on the court with Jay and Elijah (Malamed), all eyes are going to be on them, and that gives the other three players on the court opportunities to make that game-winning shot or to get that big rebound,” Orlandi said. “I take opportunities when they are given to me and make the most of it.”
Orlandi didn’t shy away from the big shot, and he proved that when he made what turned out to be the game-winning 3-point basket against Sonora in San Andreas.
“It’s great,” Kraig Clifton said. “He may not have been one of our best shooters, but he is one of our best players, especially in crunch time. He has the confidence and guts to take the big shots.”
Orlandi finished with 6.7 points per game, while pulling down 6.5 rebounds, dishing 1.9 assists and collecting 1.5 steals.
“This is the most fun I’ve had playing basketball in high school so far,” Orlandi said. “Everyone counted us out in the preseason rankings and I think going in there and proving everyone wrong gave most of us that joy of the F-U type of mentality. We all clicked together and you could slowly see it starting to happen, and we were making the right adjustments at the right time.”
When Orlandi looks in the mirror, he may see a football player looking back at him. And while Kraig Clifton may agree with a part of that, he also feels that there’s a pretty good basketball player in the reflection.
“He’s got great timing and anticipation skills,” Kraig Clifton said. “He is a football player, but he’s a basketball player, too.”