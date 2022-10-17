Dillashaw looks to reclaim the UFC bantamweight championship

In March of 2019, TJ Dillashaw had to relinquish the UFC bantamweight championship. Dillashaw was forced to give up his title after the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) discovered an “adverse finding” from a test taken before his flyweight title fight in January against Henry Cejudo.
Dillashaw was then suspended for two years by the USADA for testing positive recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO). Dillashaw’s suspension was over in January 2021, and he made his triumphant return to the octagon in July 2021. Dillashaw picked up a five-round split decision victory over the No. 2 fighter in the bantamweight division, Cory Sandhagen, in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. During the fight, Dillashaw suffered a knee injury which kept him out of action for a year.
Now, Dillashaw is set to once again return to the octagon and this time, he’ll get to five for the title that he was forced to relinquish three-and-a-half years ago. In the co-main event of UFC 280, Dillashaw will fight Aljamain Sterling on Saturday for the bantamweight championship.
Dillashaw enters UFC 280 with an overall record of 18-4, with eight of those wins coming by knockout and three wins by submission. Dillashaw has not lost a bantamweight fight since losing to Dominick Cruz in January 2017.
Sterling, Dillashaw’s opponent and current champion, has an overall record of 21-3 with eight wins by submission and two via knockout. Sterling is riding a seven-match winning streak, which included capturing the bantamweight championship for the first time in his career on March 6, 2021, over Petr Yan. Sterling beat Yan by DQ with an illegal knee in the fourth round. In a rematch with Yan in April, Sterling won in a five-round split decision. Sterling has not lost since December 2017.
In an interview with ESPN MMA, Dillashaw said, “I never left. I never lost my belt in this weight class. Yeah, I was stripped, but I never actually physically lost it … So, I’m going to have to remind them all who the best is, who the best pound-for-pound is, and that 135-pound GOAT, I’m coming for it.”
If Dillashaw defeats Sterling, it will make him a three-time bantamweight champion. Dillashaw currently has the most knockout wins in the UFC bantamweight division history with seven; the most wins in the UFC bantamweight division history with 13; the most wins in UFC bantamweight title bouts with five; and has had the Fight of the Night three times and the Performance of the Night five times.
UFC 280 will take place on Saturday at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The main card begins at 11 a.m. and can be viewed on ESPN+.
