Dillashaw looks to reclaim the UFC bantamweight championship

TJ Dillashaw practices sparring with teammate Juan Archuleta in preparation for Saturday's championship fight with Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280. 

In March of 2019, TJ Dillashaw had to relinquish the UFC bantamweight championship. Dillashaw was forced to give up his title after the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) discovered an “adverse finding” from a test taken before his flyweight title fight in January against Henry Cejudo.

Dillashaw was then suspended for two years by the USADA for testing positive recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO). Dillashaw’s suspension was over in January 2021, and he made his triumphant return to the octagon in July 2021. Dillashaw picked up a five-round split decision victory over the No. 2 fighter in the bantamweight division, Cory Sandhagen, in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. During the fight, Dillashaw suffered a knee injury which kept him out of action for a year.

