Calaveras County Adult Softball League hopes to add teams

Gary Mossa has seen just about everything during his 30-plus years associated with the Calaveras County Adult Softball League. He has seen wins, losses, and the same faces year after year.
However, the recent trend that Mossa would like to no longer see is the decline of players and teams in the league. With the Calaveras County Adult Softball League season set to begin in June, Mossa hopes that players will once again have the desire to dust off their old gloves and return to the diamond.
“It’s the camaraderie and being with guys who you don’t see all year until softball season starts and you are able to get together and have a good time,” said Mossa, who plays for The Mossa’s and also runs the league. “I’d like to have 10 teams because it makes for a good season. You’ll have enough teams to only play each other twice before you get into the playoffs.”
Mountain Ranch’s Sam Smith hasn’t been involved with the Calaveras County Adult Softball League for as long as Mossa, but he began playing when he was 15 and now is coming up on 20 years of playing every summer.
Mossa and Smith both can remember a time when there were as many as 13 teams. That number has fluctuated over the years, but in the summer of 2021, there were only six teams who signed up, which includes Smith’s Hitmen.
“There used to be so much competition and so many games and so many different people who were interested in it and now, I think the only people who are left are the die-hards,” Smith said. “Nobody new has tried giving it a shot. Maybe people don’t know that we are here; I don’t know.”
The goal of the game is to win, but for Smith, there is more that comes with an evening at the yard than just a victory or defeat.
“When I first took over the team in Mountain Ranch, we were the worst team,” Smith said. “We were lucky to get a win per season. I built it from the bottom up, so it all depends on where you want to be. The most fun I’ve ever had was when we had no wins, because we just went out there to play around and have a good time and it was about the camaraderie. When you are on the ball field, you forget about all the stresses of life. You are hanging out with friends, having beers in the parking lot and make long-lasting friends and relationships.”
Smith hopes that more teams sign up, as he doesn’t want to leave Calaveras County in search of another league for his squad to play in. And with the current cost of gas, Smith doesn’t feel that he’d definitely be able to field a full team in another county.
“I’m hoping that we can have more people know about the league and get more teams out there,” Smith said. “If it doesn’t work out here, then we have to travel over to Tuolumne County where they have a recreation department and a four-field complex, but I’d probably lose half of my players doing that, especially with gas prices right now.”
The Calaveras County Adult Softball League plays its games every Tuesday and Friday in Valley Springs and Mountain Ranch. The cost per team is $475, which helps the league cover the cost of field rentals, umpires, balls and other needed purchases or bills. And even if someone wants to play but doesn’t have a team, Mossa says that there are always teams looking for players. And as far as skill level, the league features players who have been at it for over 30 years like Mossa, along with first- or second-year players.
“We say that it’s competitive, but it’s competitive with fun,” Mossa said. “Everybody wants to win, but it’s about coming out and being able to relax, have a good time, play some softball and you sit around and talk with your friends after the fact.”
Smith has seen first-hand how valuable the Calaveras County Adult Softball League has been in his 20 years of playing and he has no intention of hanging up his glove anytime soon.
“It’s very important, especially here in Calaveras County because there really isn’t much to do,” Smith said. “There’s only a handful of things you can do here, and this is something that gets you outside and lets you enjoy the weather and get together with friends.”
The Calaveras County Adult Softball League will begin in mid-June and finish near the end of August. For more information or to sign up, contact Gary Mossa at (209) 304-4689 or g_mossa@yahoo.com.