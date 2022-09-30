Week 7 Preview: Bret Harte at Argonaut

Next up: Bret Harte (1-4) at Argonaut (1-4)
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Friday, Sept. 30
Place: Argonaut High School, Jackson
2022 season: Bret Harte (1-3, 0-0 MLL) – Lost to Liberty Ranch 53-0; lost to Golden Sierra 21-7; lost to El Dorado 74-6; beat Millennium 31-7; Argonaut (1-4, 0-0 MLL) – lost to Douglas (20-0); lost to Union Mine 21-0; lost to Hughson 52-13; beat Wheatland 20-7; lost to West 18-0
Last week’s result: Bret Harte had its bye
Last meeting: Bret Harte lost to Argonaut 35-0 in 2019
Series record since 2004: Argonaut leads the series 16-0
Game history: 2019: 35-0 (Arg); 2018: 35-3 (Arg); 2017: 35-14 (Arg); 2016: 27-13 (Arg); 2015: 27-14 (Arg); 2014: 36-6 (Arg); 2013: 42-7 (Arg); 2012: 41-10 (Arg); 2011: 55-14 (Arg); 2010: 49-14 (Arg); 2009: 45-0 (Arg); 2008: 28-6 (Arg); 2007: 21-20 (Arg); 2006: 14-7 (Arg); 2005: 28-14 (Arg): 2004: 41-6 (Arg)
Junior varsity: Bret Harte’s JV team is 0-3 coming off its bye
