Jay Clifton explodes for 45 points in Calaveras' 68-57 win over Argonaut

Jay Clifton was hot against the Argonaut Mustangs. OK, Clifton wasn’t just hot; he was on fire. No, Clifton wasn’t just hot or on fire, he was an erupting volcano.
Clifton not only had the best shooting performance of his high school career; he had the best night perhaps of any Calaveras basketball player ever. In Calaveras’ 68-57 home victory over the Argonaut Mustangs Tuesday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas, Clifton scored an astounding 45 points. The Calaveras junior made five shots from downtown, made 11 field goals, and was a perfect 8 for 8 from the free throw line.
“I was feeling confident from the start,” Clifton said from Calaveras’ locker room after his 45-point night. “Our game against them last year got canceled, so we haven’t played against them in a long time. I haven’t played them since my freshman year, and I’ve been wanting to play against them for a while. My teammates were awesome, and they did a great job finding me when I was open. Scoring 45 points; you don’t do that by yourself at all.”
Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton has seen just about everything in his many years of manning Calaveras’ sideline, but a 45-point night from one of his players is something new for the history books.
“That has to be the most points that I’ve ever had a player score,” Clifton said. “I didn’t even realize it. I would have thought he scored 30 or something. I knew he was hot, but I didn’t know it was to that extent.”
It would make sense for Clifton to score 45 points against a team who is in a rebuilding year or is at the bottom of the standings. But that isn’t Argonaut. The Mustangs are a squad who routinely gives Calaveras trouble, regardless if the game is played in San Andreas or Jackson. And Argonaut, like Calaveras, is a squad who has postseason dreams.
Although it’s hard to look past Clifton’s 45 points, walking off the home court with a victory over a tough league opponent is what means the most in the overall story of the season.
“It is an important win because Argonaut is always good and are always challenging for a league title,” Kraig Clifton said. “We knew it was going to be a tough game and we were down a very important player and that made it even more nerve wracking. I challenged the guys to step up and they did.”
One advantage that Calaveras had before the game was even played was the number of players it had suited up. Calaveras had 10 players in uniform, while Argonaut only had six. And while it would be tempting to try and change the style of play to try to wear Argonaut’s players out or to try and get them in foul trouble, Clifton didn’t want to alter the way his players performed heading into such an important league contest.
“We played the same way,” he said. “I don’t think you can reinvent yourself five minutes before a game. But I think we did have a higher pace in the first half, and it might have got to them a little bit. The majority of their top players were there, and they’ve been playing with six and seven and eight all year, so it’s nothing new to them.”
At the end of the opening eight minutes, Calaveras (15-6, 3-0 MLL) had a 15-12 lead, with Clifton accounting for seven points and junior Elijah Malamed chipping in with two 3-point baskets.
The biggest difference in the game came in the second quarter. Calaveras scored 21 points and held Argonaut to seven. Calaveras began the second quarter by going on a 16-2 run. During the run, Calaveras got nine points from Clifton, three from Malamed and four from junior Noah Cardenas. Although Cardenas’ stats don’t jump off the page, his energy and aggression continues to be a major reason why he’s seeing more minutes as the season moves along.
“He’s always had a great motor and has lots of energy and now the pieces are starting to fall a little bit,” Clifton said about Cardenas. “He’s starting to reap the rewards. He’s shooting really well and he’s finishing and that’s a big plus for us.”
Calaveras ended the second quarter leading 36-19. Clifton scored 14 points in the quarter, which gave him 21 in the first half. Calaveras scored 17 points in the third quarter and 14 of them were scored by Clifton, giving him 35 for the night. Calaveras had a 53-39 lead heading into the final eight minutes of play.
In the fourth quarter, Calaveras witnessed its lead start to dwindle. After another 3-point basket from Malamed pushed the score to 60-43, Argonaut went on a 7-0 run and cut the deficit to 10 points with 3:55 to play in the game.
“I wasn’t necessarily concerned, but we just needed to be more urgent, especially going after their shooters and getting back on transition defense,” Jay Clifton said about the momentum Argonaut had in the fourth quarter.
Argonaut (11-6, 1-2 MLL) outscored Calaveras 17-15 in the final quarter, but 10 more points from Clifton—which gave him 45—was too much for the Mustangs to handle and Calaveras held on for the 11-point victory.
Clifton led all scorers with 45 points; Malamed scored 14, which included four baskets from behind the arc; Cardenas scored four; Thomas Davison and Travis Byrd each scored two points; and junior Logan Parmley scored one in the win.
Calaveras will host the Bret Harte Bullfrogs at 7:30 p.m., Friday in San Andreas. The Bullfrogs are 1-1 in league play and are coming off a 63-53 home loss to the Sonora Wildcats.
“At this time of year, momentum is huge no matter who you are playing,” Kraig Clifton said. “We always seem to get Bret Harte’s best and that’s fine. We accept the challenge, and we are really looking forward to it.”