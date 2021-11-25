Former Calaveras wrestler Andrew Garcia takes over storied program

There’s something special about the wrestling room at Calaveras High School. It’s not for everybody. But for those who spend a significant amount of time inside of it, there’s a good chance they’ll leave a different person—more often than not—for the better.
That’s what happened to Andrew Garcia.
Garcia spent four years as a Calaveras wrestler before graduating in 2017. He then wrestled for two years at Sacramento City College. Now, Garcia is back inside of the room that helped change his life. Only this time, he walks into the room as the new head coach of the Calaveras wrestling program.
“There was a lot of nostalgia going into it,” Garcia said about what it felt like to walk into the wrestling room, turn on the lights, look around and know that he’s now in charge. “It’s hard to put into words how excited I am to coach, but also how nervous I am. This program means everything to me. This program built me into who I am today. It instilled many of my good personality traits like hard work, perseverance, mental fortitude and grit to push on in life.”
If the Calaveras wrestling program was any football program in any state, it would gain national attention. Calaveras has won 29 Mother Lode League tournaments, 28 Mother Lode League championships, 14 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section championships and 11 CIF Sac-Joaquin divisional championships.
Garcia knows that winning is expected with Calaveras wrestling and he has no intention of being the reason why that changes.
“Looking around the room, we have the capability to contend in league again and the capability to get that section banner again,” Garcia said. “But we have a lot of young faces and a lot of new talent that we are going to have to train up.”
Garcia joins a short list of Calaveras coaches. But that list includes a number of legends. Garcia wrestled for the dynamic duo of Vince Bicocca and Mark Bowe, with assistant coach Ryan Upchurch. After a few years without Bowe, Bicocca retired following the 2017 season and Upchurch took over until the spring of 2020, when he and his family moved out of California.
“There are definitely some big shoes to fill, but I know the basics of Calaveras wrestling and the principles that we hold and the blueprint that was set before me by (Mark) Bowe, (Vince) Bicocca and (Ryan) Upchurch,” Garcia said. “It’s a great blueprint to follow. I think I can uphold the values of Calaveras wrestling.”
While Garcia does not yet have the coaching experience of Bicocca, Bowe or Upchurch, he did learn from them and hopes to incorporate something from each coach into his coaching style.
“I grabbed a little bit from all three of them,” Garcia said. “I’ve got coach Bicocca’s mentality and mental fortitude. I grabbed Ryan’s intensity. He stays active with all the kids. And I grabbed Bowe’s wrestling knowledge. He always talked about being a student of the sport. I like to incorporate all of the coaches’ styles into one.”
There are many different ways to coach. Some talk, while others show. Garcia is going to be a coach who has no problem getting on the mat and demonstrating to his wrestlers exactly how things are done.
“I’m definitely hands on,” Garcia said. “I think the No. 1 way to learn wrestling is through a teacher who is well-versed in the sport. I will be hands on showing technique the way it should be done.”
Before taking the job, Garcia reached out to Bicocca for advice and guidance. And the veteran coach had no problem pointing his former grappler in the right direction.
“Andrew was nervous about taking a head coaching position,” Bicocca said. “I told him that his wrestling at Calaveras and Sac City was more than enough experience to successfully lead a high school program and he would have the experience of Doug Clark and Brenden Sullivan in the room as well. We also discussed practice organization and teaching progression. I told Andrew I was very proud and excited for him.”
Although he is no longer officially coaching, Bicocca keeps a close eye on Calaveras wrestling and can often be seen at Calaveras wrestling events. For someone who put 43 years of his life into coaching wrestling—the majority of those at Calaveras—Bicocca was pleased to see that the baton was being carried by a former Calaveras wrestler.
“It greatly pleases me to have a Calaveras alum take over the program,” Bicocca said. “The ‘new coach’ transition will be much smoother for the team because much of Andrew’s technique he learned at Calaveras. Which means he is not bringing in a whole new system, but continuing with technique the team has been learning and practicing the last few years. I am confident Andrew will have a successful coaching debut and Calaveras will continue its winning ways.”
While all sports felt the impact of COVID-19, perhaps none felt it more than wrestling. Along with water polo, wrestling was not permitted to take place at all during the 2020-21 school year. With so much time between seasons, Garcia has a room with wrestlers who will have no doubt some mat rust. While some may complain about taking over a team that hasn’t wrestled since early 2020, Garcia sees it as just another learning experience.
“It’s kind of a nice blessing to have,” Garcia said. “I get to raise my room all at the same time and bring everybody up at the same competition level. Obviously, I have a couple of studs who won the league their freshman or sophomore year and are returning this year. They help bring the pace of the room up to my standards. From a coaching standpoint, I’m very excited to get new faces in the room and that they can have a season.”
Jack Garamendi is one of those wrestlers who had to sit and miss out on an entire season of wrestling. As a freshman and sophomore, Garamendi wrestled under Upchurch. Now, for his senior season, he’s learning from Garcia and the transition of going from one coach to another has been relatively seamless.
“Coach Garcia has been focused on getting us in shape for this wrestling season and helping us shake off the rust from missing last season,” Garamendi said. “He is from our program, so he understands the culture of our wrestling room and is doing a great job. He has high expectations for us and we’re lucky to have him.”
There’s no doubt that Garcia wants to win. He wants to add more blue section championship banners to the wall and make trips to the state championship meet. But he also wants his wrestlers to take the sport and use it to help mold them into their future selves—just like what wrestling did to him.
“Wrestling is a great and humbling sport,” Garcia said. “There is no sport that is going to make somebody who seems tough into the weakest in the room. It has a great way to humble you, but it also has a great way to build camaraderie. There’s nothing like it.”