After a week off, senior golfers return to La Contenta

After skipping a scheduled event due to a false pending rain report, senior golfers regrouped to compete in a bogie point contest. During the event, it was discovered that he who has the fastest cart never has to play a bad lie.
In the White Tee Flight, retired earth mover operator Louis Luna bulldozed his way around the course, as he garnished the most points (41) of the day. When asked why he seemingly wins so much money, Louis revealed that he has the fire in his belly. His opponents don’t know about the fire, but they recognize the belly.
A three-way tie ensued for second amongst Ron Bassett, Roger Ladd and Matt Theodore. Bassett had quite a profitable day, as he also took first in closest-to-the-hole on No. 8 and No. 13. Upon arriving at home, his wife uttered her favorite line from a movie, “Show me the money.” Ladd’s buddies shouted, “You’ve got to be kidding,” upon learning his position. Theodore credited two of the nicest golfers (Watkins and Dillon) with inspiring him, although he did state the other player in his group could have been nicer.
In the Gold Tee Flight, most of the money was split four ways, which is not exactly the capitalist ideal. Orv Pense, Dan Borges, Gabe Karam and Dave Moyles shared most of the treasure. Flight champ Gary Stockeland did manage to earn some pocket change with his fifth-place finish.
In the Red Tee Flight, Jack Cox was like a fine wine. He gets better with age as he easily placed first. Ralph Johnson took advantage of a favorable handicap as his second-place finish added to his winning ways. Crown prince Carlos Lourenco’s third-place finish enabled him to add to his palace renovation fund. The current top-rated golfer in the flight, Steve Weyrauch, placed fourth, thus enabling him to buy a very small lunch.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest from the whites on No. 8, not only were Bassett’s buddies shocked by his shot-of-the-day (1 foot, 4 inches) but it showed there is hope for all of us in this sport. Theodore took second. From the golds, Moyles and Stockeland doubled their money as no one from the flight hit the green on No. 13. From the reds, Earl Watkins continued his onslaught in this event as he took first over Johnson.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest from the whites on No. 13, Bassett shocked again as he easily took first over Luna. From the reds, Cox narrowly defeated the crown prince for first.