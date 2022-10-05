After a week off, senior golfers return to La Contenta
Guy Dossi/Calaveras Enterprise

After skipping a scheduled event due to a false pending rain report, senior golfers regrouped to compete in a bogie point contest. During the event, it was discovered that he who has the fastest cart never has to play a bad lie.

In the White Tee Flight, retired earth mover operator Louis Luna bulldozed his way around the course, as he garnished the most points (41) of the day. When asked why he seemingly wins so much money, Louis revealed that he has the fire in his belly. His opponents don’t know about the fire, but they recognize the belly.

