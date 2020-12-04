Wilson plays ball, keeps softball association in the game

Tom Owens doesn’t have much to worry about these days. The former high school coach and teacher has been enjoying retirement for over a decade and hasn’t had many bumps in the road.
Owens, along with Candace Miller, has been a mainstay with the Ebbetts Pass Softball League and was looking forward to the 40th season of competition. Owens, who hasn’t played in years, stays close to the game as the president of the Ebbetts Pass Softball Association. But before a pitch was thrown, the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19.
But just because the season was canceled, didn’t mean that bills didn’t need to be paid. With no income from members wanting to play, along with not having the major tournament at the end of the season, Owens needed to figure out a way to pay the bills.
“I was very concerned,” Owens said. “We do have a rainy-day fund which we’ve used in the past. We don’t have a lot of money, but just in case something major comes up, we do. If one of our lights goes out, it’s $100 for a new bulb. So yeah, I was concerned because our income is from the players and sponsors and the tournament at the end of the year. That tournament usually pays for the winter water bill. So, I didn’t get to have that this year.”
The land where Courtright Emerson Field is located is owned by the Calaveras County Water District (CCWD). The Ebbetts Pass Softball Association pays rent to CCWD, along with a water bill. With no games played in 2020, Owens had no income. CCWD helped out and didn’t charge rent, but the water hookup bill needed to be paid, regardless if water is used or not.
When in the process of trying to figure out what to do, Owens got a call that took his concerns away.
“It was from a construction company in Oregon and they needed a yard because they were doing a project for PG&E,” Owens said.
The company turned out to be Wilson Construction from Canby. They wanted to use the parking lot at the field to leave their trucks. They also wanted to put up a temporary fence and promised to leave the area in as good a condition as they found it after their two months of work was completed.
Then came the conversation of money. Owens figured he would ask for a donation and that perhaps the money could be used to pay the CCWD water bill. So, he summoned the courage and asked for a donation of $2,000.
Wilson Construction rejected his offer. And instead, countered with $3,000.
“When I said $2,000, I thought I was going to have to deal with them and they were going to offer maybe $1,000,” Owens said. “But no, they offered $3,000, which was fantastic. I couldn’t ask for any more than what they did.”
The $3,000 from Wilson Construction will not only pay the water bill, but the rest of the money will be saved for any future upgrades or fixes that the park may need in the future. And after using the parking lot from August to early October, Wilson Construction kept its word and left the area in just as good of shape as it was at the beginning.
With the bills no longer an issue, Owens can go back to not worrying about what happens at the field until spring rolls around. And hopefully, the next time he’s back at Courtright Emerson Field, it will be to watch a friendly game of softball.
“If things break like we think they’re going to break, then in the spring will be back there next year,” Owens said.