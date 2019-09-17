Calaveras runners dominate in Tahoe

In only the second race of the season, the Calaveras High School boys’ cross country team seems to be on the right foot. As a team, Calaveras took first at the North Tahoe Kiwanis Mountain Motivational Invitational Sept. 13 at North Tahoe High School.
In the 3.3-mile boys’ varsity race, Calaveras finished first overall out of 13 teams with a score of 40, followed by Pacific Grove, 73, Mammoth, 75, North Tahoe, 118, and Bret Harte, 135. And individually, Calaveras senior Jacob Christopher placed first with his time of 21:32. He beat Pacific Grove’s Will Stefanou by nearly seven seconds.
“It’s nice, especially when you go from here up to elevation, that’s a big change, and they ran really well as a team, but we definitely could have run better,” Calaveras head coach Doug Avrit said. “Not everybody had a great day, but our team is such right now where we can pick up each other.”
Calaveras junior Jamie Espirtu placed eighth, with his time of 22:01.56 and sophomore teammates Garrett Hesser was right behind with his time of 22:13.69. Other varsity finishers were: Bennie Hesser (22:38.72); Jeremy Milligan (22:53.44); Nicolas Moore (23:57.18); Rafael Roldan (23:59.72); Cristobal Flores (28:09.53); and Trenton Ward (35:51.47).
“Things are starting to come together, but we’ve still got a long way to go,” Avrit said. “We are strong and we’re starting to come around. As the season progresses, hopefully we’ll start racing better and better, both individually and as a team. I feel like we are in a really good place right now. We are strong, the kids are running well and they are feeling good with what they are doing.”
For Bret Harte, finishers were: Brendan Dishion (No. 15, 22:45.59); Hunter Sturm (23:18.81); Bruchs Davey (23:38.84); Jonah Cardoza (24:47); Soren Jensvold (25:05.31); Blake Berry (25:58.72); and Tyler Crawford (26:27.41).
In the 3.3-mile varsity girls’ race, Bret Harte finished fourth overall with a score of 82. Bret Harte’s McKenzie Blair took 16th, finishing in 29:48.34. Other Bullfrog finishers were: Alexandra Jarman (33:30.03); Chloe Crawford (36:42.59); Ariana Kirkendall (41:05.28); Constance Gibson (41:21.06); and Kalah Casey (43:11.22). For Calaveras, junior Katarina Borchin placed fifth, finishing in 26:42.34 and senior Isabella Piedra finished in 43:11.22.
“You can tell that Katarina is starting to run better,” Avrit said. “She took pretty much all of the summer off because she was hurt at the end of the track season. She’s running with more confidence and you can see that in workouts.”
In the boys’ 2.8-miles race, Calaveras’ finishers were: Cody Torrance (20:40.38); Cogan Gomes (20:54.72); Ethan Lynn (23:35.03); and Raymond Brock (24:06.03). Bret Harte’s finishers were: Jordan Smith (23:33.24); Noah Adams (24:01.03); Amir Abusaidi (24:47.18); Matthew Barajas (24:56.22); Avery Strauch (25:23.91); Matteo Arce (25:39.94); Alfredo Barboza (29:26.69); Gabriel Oliver (30:29.41); RJ Oatts (34.50.84); and Raymond Re (34:54.47).
And in the boys’ 2.8-mile boys’ race, Bret Harte had Winter Whittle (12.50.41), Kierian O’Donnell (14.19.44) and Ethan Young (15.23.41) all cross the finish line, while Kristian Stachura (14:46.84) and Tyler Davidson (15:31.84) finished for Calaveras.
In the girls’ 2.8-mile frosh/soph race, Calaveras’ finishers were: Emma Alliende (26.12.50); Bridgette Boriolo (26:37.53); Sage Miller (27:08.76); Peyton Curran (30:38.78); Grace Damin (32:55.47); and Ava Cable (37:36.38). For Bret Harte, finishers were: Megan Johnson (29:02.94); Anona Murphy (29:05.16); Siera Brown (29:53.22); and Graceana Shaw (36:18.53).
Both Bret Harte and Calaveras will compete in the first Mother Lode League race of the year, which will take place at 4 p.m., Wednesday at Calaveras High School in San Andreas.