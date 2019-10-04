It’s a small world after all

On Sept. 29, I found myself getting ready for the last few guide trips before my son was born. I had scheduled an afternoon trip for this evening and two full days for Monday and Tuesday with a father and his 4-year-old son. Knowing I would be cutting it close, as my son’s due date was Oct. 4, I proceeded to go about the morning and prepare for the following days.
In the morning, my wife expressed to me that she was feeling different, so the thought of canceling my trips was becoming a possibility. As the day progressed, she started to feel some contractions and they were getting a little stronger each hour. It was time to make a couple of calls and let my clients know that I would not be meeting them for the trips we had planned. Both groups were warned previously of the circumstances and when they got the call, they were very understanding. And, fortunately, I was able to refer them to another local guide.
As we approached the early evening, things began to develop and the idea of having a baby soon became prevalent. At 7 p.m., we got into the car and headed to the hospital. The sunset was gorgeous and the excitement of having a son overwhelmed us both.
As we crossed the Stevenot Bridge at New Melones Reservoir, we chuckled at the thought that I was previously scheduled to be on the water at this time. We arrived at the hospital and welcomed the most beautiful baby boy into the world.
A couple of days later, we were allowed to return home with our happy, healthy little boy. He met his big sister and grandparents and we were all overjoyed to finally have him here with us.
Trying to get back to our everyday routine, it was time to get my daughter out of the house for a much-needed trip with Dada to the local park. We were the only people there and began to play on the slides and swings with laughter filling the air. After a short while, another couple decided to join us with their 4-year-old son and the two children quickly became friends and began to play together.
We made small talk while the children played and established that they were visiting from out of town and that I was born and raised in the area. I told them about our newest arrival and they congratulated us, sharing a moment of joy. Being generous with my local knowledge, they asked many questions about the area and eventually became inquisitive about the nearby creek. I began to tell them about the beautiful waters we have and New Melones Lake.
The lady said, “We know about Melones. My husband and son went out with a guide on Monday and Tuesday. We had booked another guide, but,” and I cut her off and finished her sentence with, “The first guide had to cancel because he was having a baby.”
We all stood there shocked for a second as they realized I was the guide they had been scheduled to fish with and they were the clients I had canceled with earlier that week. It is a small world and the chances of us being the only two groups at the park this evening were slim to none. As the sun faded, we had to part ways and my daughter and I were ready to go home to see Mama and baby brother.
John Liechty is the owner of Xperience Fishing Guide Service in Angels Camp. Contact John at 743-9932.