Calaveras volleyball preview: New coach, new players may lead to old winning ways

Calaveras High School’s 2021 volleyball roster consists of 13 players. Of those 13, only one player had any significant varsity experience.
Some of those players have never played in a volleyball game above the freshman level. But because of COVID-19 eliminating the entire 2020 season, Calaveras, like many teams, is having to start almost from scratch and rebuild its program.
But for first-year head coach Rebecca Conley, she is just happy to have a full roster and to finally have her team all together and practicing inside Calaveras’ Mike Flock Gym.
“It’s been going really well, and I’m so happy to have all the girls back in the gym and we are finally able to play volleyball,” Conley said.
Calaveras didn’t have a fall 2020 season and opted out of playing in the spring of 2021. The only Mother Lode League teams to play in the short two-week season were Bret Harte and Sonora. Senior Sydney Remus had her sights set on playing in the spring after she completed soccer, and was disappointed when she learned that Calaveras would not participate in the short season and decided to join the swim team instead.
“I was devastated when I found out that there wasn’t going to be a volleyball season,” Remus said. “I was really looking forward to playing with those girls. But, I’m a very active person and my mind went to what I could do next and I just jumped into swimming. I had never done swimming before, but I tried it and really enjoyed it.”
Calaveras began its season when the dead period ended on Aug. 2 with four days of tryouts. After the four days had ended, Conley had the roster she desired, but that doesn’t mean that it was easy to make the necessary cuts.
“It was pretty difficult,” Conley said about whittling down her roster to 13. “There were a lot of girls who tried out for varsity and I had to make some really difficult decisions, but I was trying to look at my end goal and I was also trying to set us up for the future at the younger levels.”
The only player on Calaveras’ roster with any varsity experience is senior Karah Auld. In 2019, Auld was called up midway through her sophomore season and contributed right away. She finished the season with 101 kills, 24 blocks, 44 digs and 14 serving aces. Auld finished the season fourth on the team in kills.
“I got to learn a lot my sophomore year and it’s not going to feel any different this year,” Auld said. “I’m just playing with girls that I haven’t played with since JV.”
While Conley is trying to learn as much as she can about her new team, the players are trying to learn as much as they can about their new coach. Auld has had a different head coach every year she’s played at Calaveras, but feels comfortable with Conley’s coaching style.
“She seems like a pretty great coach and she knows what she’s talking about,” Auld said. “She’s young and I like young coaches because they understand what we are going through emotionally and physically and are active with us all the time. She relates with us and I also like her coaching style.”
Calaveras’ roster has two familiar last names with Koepp and Saiers. However, Calaveras fans may associate those names with Keelie Koepp and Ava Saiers, who both graduated in the spring. Younger sisters Laney Koepp and Kyra Saiers are both juniors and will both be key contributors.
“Being around my sister really helped me to become better because she pushes me to be better,” Saiers said of her older sister, Ava, who as a setter, was a two-time Most Outstanding Player of the Mother Lode League. “Those are some big shoes to fill after having her as the setter the past few seasons. But being around her has really helped me and I think she brings out the best in me.”
It might not come as a surprise that Calaveras is still trying to get back into volleyball mode. After not having an official game since November, 2019, a lot of time has come and gone. But regardless of how the players are currently performing, Remus is confident that they’ll be back in volleyball shape when the season opens up.
“There’s definitely some rust that I have to shake off before we start playing,” Remus said. “But I’m just really excited to be here and to be able to play and a lot of the girls feel the same way. Even though a lot of us have never really played varsity before, we know we have to step up and I think we’re ready. But not playing for two years has impacted me and hopefully, I’ll be able to get back on track.”
One thing that all the Calaveras players are looking forward to is the return of crowds, especially the “Red Sea” student section, which is one of the most lively cheering sections in the Mother Lode League.
“I’m really excited to play in front of people again,” Saiers said. “We haven’t had any crowds, even if you are playing club or any sport. It’s really important to have the student section because it gets us going. It’s going to be great that they are here this year.”
While Auld and her teammates are thrilled to be back on the floor, she knows that there’s always a possibility that things can change, and while she does not dwell on the possibility of the season being cut short, she knows that anything can happen.
“I always try to have a positive outlook,” Auld said. “If something does happen, then it happens for a reason. As long as I keep pushing myself, if we do have a season, which we most likely will, I’ll be prepared.”
Much like her players, Conley is growing and learning with each practice. And with each day that passes, the first-year head coach not only gets more comfortable with her role, but also is excited to see the progress from her team.
“I’m feeling pretty comfortable,” Conley said. “I just want it to feel like a family, so I’m doing everything I can right now to make us feel like one big Calaveras volleyball family. I’m trying to do my best to set my standards really high and make sure they are reaching my expectations. That’s the one thing I think about when I go home. It’s, ‘How can I push them harder and how can I make them reach my expectations?’ I know they are really high, but I know they can do it and I can see it in them.”
The 2021 Calaveras volleyball team is: Alexis Standfill, Karah Auld, Sierra Lowry, Sydney Remus, Madison Clark; Cassidy Black, Jordynn Peterson, Kyra Saiers, Laney Koepp, Madyson Bernasconi, Maya Miller, Bailie Clark and Brooke Nordahl.