Bret Harte golf wins its third match in three days

It’s been a long week for the Bret Harte High School golf team. The Bullfrogs have played three matches in three days. The good thing for Bret Harte is that all three matches ended in victory.
Bret Harte’s third match of the week was against the Amador Buffaloes and the Bullfrogs defeated Amador 223-329 on Wednesday afternoon at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.
Freshman Bullfrog Eli Weidmann had another strong outing by earning medalist honors with his score of 39; Chance Herndon shot a 42; Jakob Bouma was close behind with a 43; Xander Buteau carded a 47; and senior Bradey Tutthill finished the afternoon by shooting a 52.
Bret Harte (10-2, 30 pts) is scheduled to have a major clash with the Argonaut Mustangs (9-2, 26 pts) on Thursday, but with rain in the forecast, that match is in jeopardy. Should the rain hold off, that Mother Lode League contest will begin at 3 p.m. at Greenhorn Creek Resort.