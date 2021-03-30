Lack of offense continues to plague Bullfrogs

In four of the six Bret Harte High School girls’ soccer games, the Bullfrogs have been unable to put the ball into the back of the net. And in the other two games, Bret Harte only scored once in each. The offensive struggles continued to be an issue for the Bullfrogs, as they were shutout at home by the Argonaut Mustangs 2-0 Tuesday evening at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
Bret Harte head coach Jessica Bowman didn’t deny that the offensive woes are becoming a mental factor that her team has to deal with, but included in the struggles is the physical state of the players.
“There is definitely no denying that our losses have been disheartening,” Bowman said. “We also have a number of injuries that we are dealing with. I’ve got two of my really talented players who are off with concussions this week. We ended today’s game with no subs because of injuries. All of that is super disheartening, but the general consensus is we are happy to be out here playing, despite our lack of players and our losses.”
Both of the goals scored against the Bullfrogs came in the opening half. The first came with 10:21 to play and the second came at the two-minute mark. Bowman made a change at goalie in the second half, letting senior Leslie Quashnick get some playing time on the field and sophomore C.J. DesBouillons put on the gloves and protected the goal. Quashnick finished the game with six saves, while DesBouillons had nine.
“Leslie really wanted to come up and play the field today,” Bowman said. “She’s a senior and I wanted her to have the opportunity to play on the field. C.J. stepped up as goalie for our first two games of the year and she did a phenomenal job, so I had no fear about putting her back in the goal and she did a great job. She didn’t let anything by, so good job to her.”
The second half featured a much more aggressive Bret Harte offense. Junior Trianna Jordan and freshman Angela Espejel both took shots at Argonaut’s goal, but nothing got past the keeper.
“We probably had more shots on goal today than we had all season,” Bowman said. “I lost count around 10 in the first half and I’m really proud of them for firing away. Statistically, it takes 10 shots to make a goal and sadly, none of our 10s of shots added up to anything today. Despite the fact that nothing transpired, I was proud of them for hammering away at the goal. I think the consensus of the team is that we can play a lot better when we see them (Argonaut) on Thursday and that’s what we are walking away with today.”
Bret Harte (0-5-1 Mother Lode League) is still searching for its first win of the year and will try to accomplish that when the Bullfrogs take on Argonaut at 5:45 p.m., Thursday in Jackson.