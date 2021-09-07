Bullfrogs get back on track with lopsided win over Mustangs

Tuesday’s match against the Argonaut Mustangs was exactly what the Bret Harte Bullfrogs needed.
After going five sets and not picking up a victory in their previous match on the road against the Sonora Wildcats, the Bullfrogs needed a night to feel good about. Bret Harte had no problem taking three sets against the Mustangs in a match that was completed in under an hour.
Bret Harte easily beat Argonaut 25-8, 25-9 and 25-12 at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. The win was Bret Harte’s first in Mother Lode League play.
“I think this was a good match to bounce back from after all the emotional and physical energy that went into last Thursday’s match against Sonora,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “We were able to get our week started on a good note in a low-stress environment.”
Bret Harte senior Sommer Good added, “I feel like having a match like we had today was a good thing, because we got to settle in and work on our team bonding and get more connections with each other. We can come back for a strong win next time against a harder team.”
While Bret Harte is a team that still has hopes of winning a league title, Argonaut is a squad that is just trying to collect a league win. The Mustangs have had a rough patch the last number of seasons and haven’t had a league victory since winning three times in 2016.
But even though Argonaut hasn’t won a league match since Obama was in office, Porovich didn’t want her team to overlook the Mustangs and wants them to remain focused on winning the day and not thinking about other matches on the schedule.
“I try not to look at the big picture and just take things game-by-game, match-by-match and set-by-set,” Porovich said. “We talk about that a lot with the players. Every set is important and every game is important, and I try to teach the girls through practice and games that if we can compete at a high level and maintain that, then we are only going to get better. If we can practice as though it’s the fifth set of a tight game, then when we do get in a fifth set in a tight game, then we should have that adrenaline kick in. We are constantly working to raise the bar and we want to start strong, make a statement and stay strong.”
Bret Harte began the evening by going on a 6-0 run with three serving aces from Good and a kill from senior Ally Stoy. With a 6-2 lead, Bret Harte got a kill from sophomore Chase Silva, another kill from Stoy and an ace from co-captain Jaycee Davey. Junior CJ DesBouillons had a big night from the service line, which included four aces in a row to put the Bullfrogs up 16-4. Bret Harte also got an ace from senior Cierra Gilbert, an ace from junior Avila Pryor and kills from the junior duo of Aariah Fox and Kenna Williams for the 25-8 win.
The second set began close, but with a 6-4 lead, the Bullfrogs got a kill from Fox and back-to-back aces from DesBouillons to get some breathing room. With the score 10-4, Bret Harte went on a 6-1 run, which included two kills from Fox, one ace from DesBouillons, an ace from Ashlin Arias and a combo block from Stoy and Williams. Later in the set, Stoy supplied a powerful kill and Good had three aces to put the Bullfrogs up 22-6. Bret Harte had no problem taking the second set 25-9.
Throughout the second and third sets, Bret Harte was able to rotate all its players onto the court. For some, playing time has been sparse and for Good, she relished getting to see all of her teammates get their opportunity to shine.
“That’s one of my favorite things,” Good said. “I love when I get to come out and it’s a new person coming in for me. I always smile and cheer them on and hope they do their best.”
In lopsided matches, it’s easy for players to become disconnected from the game plan and to go off script. Good made sure that she, nor her teammates, did anything that wasn’t a usual part of Bullfrog volleyball.
“Mrs. P(orovich) always tells us that we control the court and we determine the play,” Good said. “So, if we keep that in our heads and we know how good we can play, then we can push through and end it as soon as possible.”
In the final set, Bret Harte got kills from Stoy, Fox and junior Melana Wakefield, while getting aces from Good, Silva and DesBouillons. Fox had one of her strongest sets of the year, as she recorded six of her game-high 11 kills in the final set.
“It’s good to see Aariah getting more confident on the court and we are finding some options that are working better for her and her skills and her talents and we are really trying to maximize those,” Porovich said. “But a lot of it is her confidence. She wasn’t part of our spring season, so we knocked off some of that dust and now she’s really just finding her confidence. We are getting creative in the ways that she connects with (setter) Cierra (Gilbert).”
Good finished the night 17 for 17 serving with seven aces and seven digs; Arias recorded one ace and one dig; Silva had one ace, six kills and six digs; Bella Stafford had four assists and one dig; Gilbert had one ace and was a perfect 47 for 47 passing with 22 assists and four digs; Williams had one kill; Fox had 11 kills and five digs; DesBouillons was 17 for 18 serving with a game-high 10 aces and had seven digs; Pryor had one ace and two digs; Wakefield had two kills; Stoy had seven kills and two blocks; and Davey had two aces and 10 digs in the win.
Bret Harte (8-3, 1-1 Mother Lode League), will next take on Amador at 6 p.m., Thursday in Angels Camp.
Junior varsity
Bret Harte’s JV team improved to 2-0 in league play with a 25-4, 25-10 win over Argonaut Tuesday afternoon. Addalynn Sturm had 18 sets and six assists; Sophia Bouma had three kills on seven attacks; and Makenna Tutthill had four kills on eight attacks and four blocks.
Freshmen
Bret Harte’s freshmen team beat Argonaut 25-9 and 25-11.