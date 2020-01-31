Powerful Sonora too much for Calaveras to handle

There’s a reason why the Sonora Wildcats stand alone at the top of the Mother Lode League standings and the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team figured that out first-hand Thursday night. Calaveras dropped its fifth league game as Sonora powered its way to a 6-0 win at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
Sonora scored nine minutes into the game and then added its second goal 11 minutes later. In the final 20 minutes of the first half, the Wildcats added two more goals and led 4-0 at the midway point. In the second half, Sonora scored twice for the 6-0 win.
“We did as good as we could,” Calaveras’ first-year head coach Deanna Williams said. “We had two girls sick and everybody was kind of out of position. I had random players on the backline tonight and I also brought a JV player up tonight. It was just a bad night for us.”
In a game that gets out of hand, uncharacteristic play can often occur, which can lead to yellow and red cards being handed out. Williams wanted to make sure her players stayed focused on the task at hand and not engaging in any extracurricular activities.
“What I preach is sportsmanship,” Williams said. “And that’s life, too. When something happens in life, you don’t throw a little fit and flip people off behind their backs. You deal with it and move on and that’s how I teach them. We are not out here to win every game and we don’t expect to win every game, but we’re learning. This is my first year in this program and we are all learning together. So, sportsmanship is definitely at the top of our list.”
Calaveras (2-5-0 MLL) will take on Amador (5-2-0 MLL) on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. in Sutter Creek and then host Argonaut (0-6-1 MLL) Thursday, Feb. 6 in San Andreas. Calaveras finishes the regular season Feb. 11 in Angels Camp against Bret Harte.