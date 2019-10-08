Runners compete at Frogtown Invite

Bret Harte and Calaveras High School’s cross country teams were just two of 50 squads to take part in the Bret Harte Frogtown Invitational Oct. 5 at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds.
In the three-mile boys’ varsity small school race, Calaveras finished first overall with a score of 36, followed by St. Mary’s (67) and Liberty Ranch (87). Calaveras senior Jacob Christopher finished third overall with a time of 16:38. Christopher finished behind Liberty Ranch’s Christian Martinez (16:20) and St. Mary’s Daniel Winter (16:23).
Christopher was not the only Calaveras runner to finish in the top 10. Senior Jeremy Milligan placed sixth (16:59), followed by a seventh-place finish from junior Jamie Espirtu (17:05) and an eighth-place finish from sophomore Garrett Hesser (17:07). Other Calaveras finishers were Bennie Hesser (17:26); Nicolas Moore (17:44); Nicholas Saliski (18:32); Cristobal Flores (19:54); and Trenton Ward (27:10).
For Bret Harte, senior Brendan Dishion was the first Bullfrog to cross the finish line with a time of 17:58. Junior Bruchs Davey finished in 19:13 and Blake Berry had a time of 21:02.
In the three-mile varsity girls’ small school race, Calaveras junior Katarina Borchin also placed third with her time of 20:30. Finishing ahead of Borchin was Escalon’s Brianna Briones (19:59) and Summerville’s Sofia Vasquez (20:08). Borchin was Calaveras’ only runner, as Katie Saul was Bret Harte’s lone varsity runner. Saul finished in 26:15.
In the two-mile sophomore boys’ small school race, Calaveras’ Brenden Mendosa finished first in 13:03, while teammate Emiliano Becerra finished in 16:53. Finishers for Bret Harte were: Kyle Whitsitt (14:11); Avery Strauch (14:40); Matteo Arce (14:48); Matthew Barajas (15:09); Gabriel Oliver (15:10); and RJ Oatts (15:15). As a team, Bret Harte placed second (54), only behind Hughson (19).
In the girls’ two-mile junior varsity small school race, Bret Harte’s Alexandra Jarman finished in 17:48 and Kalah Casey had a time of 23:10. In the two-mile frosh/soph girls’ small school race Calaveras took first (46) and Bret Harte tied for second with Escalon (64). Individually, Bret Harte’s Siera Brown had a first-place time of 14:12. Other Bret Harte times were: Anika Jodie (15:45); Anona Murphy (16:57); Megan Johnson (17:13); and Graceana Shaw (19:01). For Calaveras, who as a team placed first overall, individual finishers were: Emma Aliende (15:08); Sage Miller (15:28); Bridgette Boriolo (16:17); Grace Damin (16:26); Peyton Curran (17:33) and Ava Cable (21:18).
And in the small school boys’ two-mile freshman race, Bret Harte’s Winter Whittle placed first in 12:02. Kierian O’Donnell (13:42) and Alexander Mejia (14:28) also finished for the Bullfrogs. As for Calaveras, finishers were: Logan Gomes (12:25); Ethan Lynn (12:56); Kristian Stachura (13:56); Tyler Davidson (14:28); and Linden Olmstead (17:51). As a team, Calaveras (79) finished third overall, only behind Hughson (40) and Beyer (44).
Calaveras will next take part in the Clovis Invite Saturday morning and then Oct. 19 at the Hughson Supercross at Hughson High School. On Friday, the Bullfrogs will take part in the Roughrider Invite in Fresno, then on Saturday, Bret Harte will run at the Del Oro Invite at Johnson-Springview Park in Rocklin. Both squads will take part in a Mother Lode League Oct. 23 at Argonaut High School in Jackson. The Mother Lode League finals will be Oct. 30 at Frogtown in Angels Camp.