A hot start and strong defense pushes Calaveras past Sutter in the opening round of the playoffs

Eight days is a long time to wait in between games. And those eight days felt much longer when the last game ended in a loss to a league rival that took away an undefeated league record on the final day of the regular season.
On Feb. 7, the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team lost its only Mother Lode League game in the season in a 13-point road defeat to the Sonora Wildcats. The Red Hawks had to wait eight games to return to the hardwood following the loss to Sonora.
After the loss to Sonora, the playoff brackets were released, and Calaveras got the No. 4 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs and got to host No. 13 Sutter in the opening round.
It didn’t take long for Calaveras to let out its frustrations with the loss to Sonora and to also remind the rest of the division that the Red Hawks are legitimate contenders in a quest to capture a blue banner. After jumping out to a 19-2 lead in the first quarter, Calaveras cruised to a 58-24 victory over Sutter on Wednesday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
“We know that we played badly against Sonora, so we wanted to come out and prove to Coach Clifton and Coach Linneman and to the rest of our fans how we can truly play,” Calaveras senior Braeden Orlandi said. “That was us out there tonight. That’s how we are supposed to play and that’s how we practice and that's what we build for. That was us coming out and playing the way that we are supposed to play.”
In one of the toughest brackets Calaveras has been a part of in years, head coach Kraig Clifton wasn’t expecting any easy victories, but he’s not complaining about picking up a 34-point playoff win. And with such a lopsided victory, Clifton hopes that not having to use his starters for a full night of basketball will help in further rounds.
“I like the fact that we didn’t have to run our starters for a whole four quarters,” Clifton said. “We are hoping to have a shot at making a run at this thing and I think health and fatigue is an important factor. But I also like the reasons why it was a blowout. I thought we executed our defensive gameplan really well and it’s nice to get everybody some time and to try some different matchups.”
On a night where Calaveras scored 21 points in the first quarter, it actually took some time for its offense to start clicking. Freshman Ryan Clifton hit an early 3-point basket within the first 30 seconds of play and Calaveras didn’t score again until 4:32 with an and-1 basket from Orlandi. In the final 3:55 of the first quarter, Calaveras scored 15 points. Senior Jay Clifton scored eight of his game-high 13 points in the opening quarter and senior Elijah Malamed added five points and also hit a 3-point basket.
Heading into the second quarter, Calaveras had a strong 21-6 lead. Starting the night with such a big lead was exactly what the Red Hawks wanted to do and Orlandi felt that he and his teammates were prepared for what Sutter was going to throw at them.
“It’s huge when you are up that big,” Orlandi said. “You can come out and run a lot of your basic sets without feeling any pressure. (Coach) Clifton did a really good job with the scouting report, so we basically knew what they were running and what every one of their players likes to do and we took it away.”
Orlandi led Calaveras in scoring in the second quarter with four points. Junior Earl Wood and Malamed both hit shots from behind the arc and the senior duo of Thomas Davison and Noah Cardenas each scored two points. Calaveras’ defense limited Sutter to seven points and at halftime, the Hawks led 35-13.
If Sutter had any hopes of getting back into the game, Calaveras dashed those hopes in the third quarter. The Hawks began the second half on a 13-0 run with points from Malamed, Orlandi and the Clifton brothers. Sutter could only counter with five points in the quarter and heading into the final eight minutes with a running clock, Calaveras led by 32.
In the final quarter, Calaveras got two points from junior Corbin Curran, Davison, senior Tyler Maddock and Wood and ended the night with a 58-24 victory.
Jay Clifton scored a game-high 13 points; Malamed scored 10; Orlandi finished with nine points; Ryan Clifton scored seven; Wood scored five; Maddock scored two; Davison added six points; Cardenas scored two; and Curran had four points in the win.
Calaveras may have had an easy victory to begin the playoffs, but Orlandi knows that won't be the case moving forward. While he is pleased that his squad is moving on, the senior is hoping to reach the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow and that will require knocking off some tough teams along the way.
“We are not satisfied at all, and we are striving for a section championship,” Orlandi said. “In the playoffs, everyone is 0-0 and you come into each game knowing that if you lose, you go home. We are going to work harder and harder each day to get to that section title game.”
Up next for Calaveras is No. 5 Twelve Bridges, who knocked off No. 12 Ripon 76-55 on Wednesday night. Twelve Bridges is a school that is only three years old and there is no official head-to-head matchup between Calaveras and the Raging Rhinos. However, Clifton is very familiar with Twelve Bridges’ head coach Robert Ash, and the two veteran coaches have been on opposite sides of the floor many times before.
“We do know each other really well because Robert Ash used to coach at Lincoln and we played each other for years,” Clifton said. “I know him well and he knows me well. I know his style and he knows my style. So, it’s not going to be a first-time matchup. It’s going to be a matchup that goes back maybe 12 years.”
The winner of No. 4 Calaveras vs. No. 5 Twelve Bridges will take on the winner of No. 1 Union Mine and No. 8 Sonora with a trip to the section championship game on the line. A win over Twelve Bridges would also qualify the Red Hawks for the CIF State Playoffs. Calaveras and Twelve Bridges will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday in San Andreas.
Other scores: No. 1 Union Mine 108, No. 16 Delta Charter 52; No. 2 Venture Academy 69, No. 15 Riverbank 51; No. 3 Marysville 97, No. 14 Dixon 37; No. 4 Calaveras 58, No. 13 Sutter 24; No. 5 Twelve Bridges 76, No. 12 Ripon 55; No. 6 Liberty Ranch 50, No. 11 Summerville 42; No. 10 Orestimba 50, No. 7 Escalon 40; No. 8 Sonora 63, No. 9 Ben Holt 50.