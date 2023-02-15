A hot start and strong defense pushes Calaveras past Sutter in the opening round of the playoffs
Calaveras beat Sutter 58-24 on Wednesday night in San Andreas. 

Eight days is a long time to wait in between games. And those eight days felt much longer when the last game ended in a loss to a league rival that took away an undefeated league record on the final day of the regular season.

On Feb. 7, the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team lost its only Mother Lode League game in the season in a 13-point road defeat to the Sonora Wildcats. The Red Hawks had to wait eight games to return to the hardwood following the loss to Sonora.

Calaveras freshman Ryan Clifton scored seven points in the win over Sutter. 
Calaveras senior Elijah Malamed goes up for two of his 10 points. 
Calaveras senior Braeden Orlandi scored nine points in a win over Sutter. 
Calaveras senior Noah Cardenas takes a shot in the second quarter. 
Freshman Ryan Clifton goes up for a layup in the third quarter. 
Calaveras senior Thomas Davison finished the night with six points. 
