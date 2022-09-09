Bullfrogs bounce back by beating the Bears
After suffering a tough Mother Lode League loss to the Sonora Wildcats, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs bounced back by beating the Summerville Bears in three sets. Bret Harte defeated the Bears 25-14, 25-11, 25-13 Thursday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.

“Tonight’s win was a fun one to get back in the win column,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “All eligible players made it on the stat sheet, and we had great energy from the court to the fans in the stands.”

