Bullfrogs bounce back by beating the Bears

After suffering a tough Mother Lode League loss to the Sonora Wildcats, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs bounced back by beating the Summerville Bears in three sets. Bret Harte defeated the Bears 25-14, 25-11, 25-13 Thursday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
“Tonight’s win was a fun one to get back in the win column,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “All eligible players made it on the stat sheet, and we had great energy from the court to the fans in the stands.”
Senior Aariah Fox had 11 kills, one block and two digs; junior Chase Silva had three kills, one block, four aces and five digs; junior Sophie Bouma had six kills, two blocks and two aces; senior Rubi Rodriguez had one kill; junior Haley Hayden had one kill; junior Abbi Molina had one kill, 27 assists, four aces and one dig; junior Makenna Tutthill had five kills and three blocks; senior Ashlin Arias went 15 for 15 serving and had five digs; and Jamee Zahniser had one assist and one dig.
Bret Harte (8-3, 2-1 Mother Lode League) will take on Amador on Sept. 13 in Sutter Creek and then will host Calaveras on Sept. 15 in Angels Camp. Both games begin at 6 p.m.
Junior varsity
Bret Harte’s JV team picked up a Mother Lode League victory by beating the Summerville Bears 25-23, 26-24 Thursday night in Angels Camp.
“They played great,” Bret Harte head coach Paige Herring said. “We finally figured stuff out and got our momentum going. The girls figured out how to have fun and use their energy to their advantage. It was a good game of battling back-and-forth, and the girls did great battling and played smart. You could tell they wanted this game.”
Izzy Valente had three kills; Giuliana Lucido had one kill; Mica Davis had three kills; Annelise Zumbach had three kills and one ace; Emerson Arbulich had one kill, 14 assists and two aces; Amelia Baxter had one kill and one assist; and Rylee Banks had one kill, two assists and two aces.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.