Short season scrapped as Bret Harte delays football until fall season

Kelly Osborn has yet to coach a game as the official head coach of the Bret Harte High School football team and he’s already had to make a decision that no coach would want to make.
After weeks of contemplation and discussion with fellow coaches and players, the decision was made to forego playing football this season. The reason behind the decision to not play the four-game season fell strictly on lack of bodies. With lack of depth, Osborn felt that the best thing for the future of the program and the safety of the players was to wait to play until next season.
“There just aren’t the numbers to back it up,” Osborn said Friday. “We have three weeks to get kids who haven’t done anything with us in shape and ready for football. I just don’t feel like it’s safe. I don’t feel like with our numbers and our situation that it’s the safest thing to do. It’s a really tough decision. I’m pretty depressed right now because I have a lot of pride in our program and to know that there isn’t enough interest out there is pretty sad. Hopefully we can regroup and start preparing for August.”
On Feb. 23, Calaveras County was given the green light to have outdoor athletics, which includes football. With a kickoff date of March 19, that gave the Bullfrogs very little time to fill out a roster and to get in the necessary practice dates.
But had the season begun in August, or even December, which was the plan beginning in the summer, Osborn feels that he would have had enough players to make it work. However, with a constant question mark surrounding the season, combined with Bret Harte’s recent struggles on the gridiron, interest from students was not what Osborn hoped for.
“The overall perception is that kids don’t want to lose anymore,” Osborn said. “They don’t want to play football because they don’t want to lose. And they don’t want to get hurt and they don’t want to put in the work.”
While COVID-19 and distance learning play a factor into the lack of numbers at Bret Harte, this trend has been ongoing for a number of years. In 2019, the Bullfrogs fluctuated between 14-19 players throughout the season. And with the AMA youth football team not having strong numbers, that also hurts the high school squad. Osborn had only two freshman players signed up to play this year.
“We need to get parents in our community to start feeding our program and putting kids in AMA,” Osborn said. “We need this community to say, ‘Hey, we love football and we want kids to play football,’ but I don’t think that’s happening right now. I don’t think there are a lot of parents saying, ‘You get your butt over there and play some football. You’re good.’”
The decision to not have a season was not only devastating to Osborn and his coaching staff, but also to the players, especially the seniors. One of those senior players, Tyler Cabral, was justifiably upset not getting the opportunity to play in his final season at Bret Harte.
“I think it’s dumb that we do not get our senior year,” Cabral said. “I will most likely be putting in a transfer offer because Bret Harte likes to just tear kids' hearts out of them. I don’t care if we only had 11, we should be able to play; we have before. I have nothing to say to the Bret Harte staff or the Bret Harte coaching staff.”
The Bret Harte football program is not the first in recent years that has lost interest from students. Five years ago, the wrestling program had to shut its doors, but since has been slowly getting wrestlers back on the mat. Osborn hopes that while this is as low as it can get for his program, the upward swing will come sooner, rather than later.
“I’m very concerned,” Osborn said about the future of the football program. “To me, it had to do with the community feeding your athletic programs. All the athletic numbers are down at Bret Harte. And then you look at the fact that now you are put in a situation where kids have to choose what sport they go to.”
Yet even as much as Osborn would have loved to give the five seniors a chance to play and get the short four-game season in the books, he knew that there was a chance that injuries could have prevented them from even completing the season.
“To play ironman football with three weeks of training; I just don’t feel it’s the safest thing for the kids,” Osborn said. “I feel horrible for the seniors, because we do have five seniors who want to play. We just can’t back it up. The cons just outweigh the pros.”
The 2021 spring season may be scrapped, but Osborn is already looking forward to summer training and the 2021 fall season. He has the Bret Harte weight room open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday after school, and encourages anyone who may be interested in football to stop by and workout.
But until his team takes the field in the fall, Osborn will continue to be upset about having to cancel the spring four-game season.
“From a football coach and ex-player, you just learn to fight and battle to the end and that you are never going to die,” Osborn said. “Every one of the coaches on my staff are struggling with it. It’s hard to say, ‘No.’ But I do think that they are agreeing that this is the best decision. It’s just a really hard one. We just want to go out and battle. We just don’t have that core to be able to build around it right now.”