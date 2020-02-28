Experience and youth fill Calaveras' 2020 softball roster

If the Calaveras High School softball team hopes to return to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game for the fourth year in a row, they are going to have to rely on scoring a lot of runs, playing outstanding defense and a little bit of luck.
Calaveras is without eight players from the 2019 squad, which includes former Mother Lode League top award winners Alanda Cardon, Bri Head and Alexis Dawe, along with all-league player Jordyn Okumura.
A roster that is a year removed from being filled with elder leadership is now being filled with youthful excitement. With only three seniors on the squad, Calaveras will lean on its veterans, but also hope its young talent will rise to the challenge of replacing some former stars.
“That was one of our larger groups that we’ve ever graduated and the impact that those girls had in our program for such a long period of time makes not having them here feel a lot different,” Calaveras head coach Mike Koepp said.
As of now, Koepp plans on having three freshmen join the team, but he feels there could be two or three more who have the skill to possibly be in consideration for a roster spot. The three freshmen who he plans to have on the opening day roster are Bailie Clark, Brooke Nordahl and Laney Koepp. The problem is all three of those players are still part of Calaveras’ basketball team and are preparing for a state playoff game.
Because Calaveras doesn't have its full roster at practice, it has had to cancel its two scrimmages and will start the regular season without seeing any previous live action.
“Not being able to have scrimmages under our belts hurts us, so when we start playing, we are going right into games that count,” senior Keelie Koepp said. “It’s going to be hard because other teams have already been playing and we don’t even have our full squad out here yet.”
While Calaveras did lose a lot of talent, there is still plenty on the roster to be excited about. Koepp feels with who is returning and who is joining the team, another special year could be in the works and the coach feels that having multiple players who can play multiple positions is another advantage.
“The versatility is a byproduct that we are so athletic and we can do a lot of different things with a lot of girls,” Koepp said. “That versatility is a testament to how well the girls can move and how comfortable they are and how much they’ve played. I think this is the most athletic team that I’ve ever had and this is my eighth year doing this and that’s exciting.”
Calaveras will lean heavily on returning players Keelie Koepp, MacKenna Steele, Angelina DeLeon, Madison Clark (who is still playing basketball) and Courtney Batterton. Of the five returning players, Batterton is the one with the least varsity experience. The senior catcher sat behind Cardon and Dawe last season and is excited to get her opportunity to show what she can do behind the dish.
“I do feel a little bit of pressure, but I actually am really excited to start catching this year,” said Batterton, who legged out three triples and drove in five during her junior season. “I really wanted to show it off last year, but I had to let them have their opportunities to show what they had in their last season.”
With Batterton behind the plate, the rest of the infield will have Keelie Koepp, DeLeon, Steele and possibly Nordahl. The outfield could consist of Madison and Bailie Clark, along with Laney Koepp.
“I feel really confident in what type of defensive team we can put out there on the field,” Koepp said. “We’ve got the best outfield, as a whole, that I’ve ever had. As a whole, we could possibly have the best infield we’ve ever had. It’s just a matter of throwing strikes and letting us work.”
The biggest question mark surrounding Calaveras is pitching. Calaveras lost its four-year starter in Head, and Steele is the only returning player with varsity pitching experience, although she only threw 2.2 innings last year as a junior.
“Our pitching is unproven,” Koepp said. “When you lose your pitchers who had been pitching for four years at the varsity level, that’s a big impact. There are some big shoes and holes to fill, but I like what we have. Obviously, the big hitters and the teams who can swing the bats really well can challenge us because our pitching isn’t overpowering and I’m just hoping that they can put the ball in play. We want the other teams to put the ball in play, but with our defense, I kind of like our chances.”
Regardless of who is on the field and at what position, the Calaveras players and coaches still have the same drive and determination to defend their league title and to be the final team standing at the end of the year.
“We want to win a league title and win a section title,” said Keelie Koepp. “That’s always the goal. But we have to grind early in the season.”