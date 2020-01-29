Strong defensive play leads Calaveras over Bears

The Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team beat the Summerville Bears 60-34 Tuesday night in San Andreas to finish the first half of Mother Lode League play with a 3-2 record. Calaveras has wins over Argonaut, Bret Harte and Summerville, with losses to Amador and Sonora.
Calaveras jumped out to a 18-9 lead after the opening eight minutes and outscored the Bears 21-15 in the second quarter to lead 39-24 at halftime. Calaveras tightened up on defense and allowed just 10 points in the final 16 minutes of play.
“It was a good night for us,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said. “We played good defense, especially in the second half.”
Calaveras junior Isaiah Williams led all scorers with 11 points; AJ Cardon scored 10 points; Colton Buckholz scored seven; Jay Clifton, Griffin Manning and Connor Arnold all scored six points; Jonathan Savage and Kaven Orlandi scored five points; while Tim Van Damme and Gabe Lafazia each finished the night with two points.
Calaveras (16-5, 3-2 MLL) will try to be the first team to hand the Sonora Wildcats a league loss as the two teams square up at 7:30 p.m., Friday in Sonora.