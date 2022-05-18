With 1-0 win over Galt, Calaveras ties the 3-game playoff series at 1-1

GALT – Sometimes baseball can be a very frustrating sport. A team or player can do nearly everything right and at the end of the day, not collect a win. But on the other hand, a team can not play its best and have a couple of breaks go its way and walk off the field with the victory.
In a must-win playoff game for the Calaveras High School baseball team, the offense did very little to collect a win. In fact, Calaveras only got one hit. However, that one hit ended up scoring because of two errors. And that one run was all Calaveras got.
But with senior ace pitcher Dean Habbestad on the mound, that one run was all he would need. Behind another complete-game shutout from Habbestad, Calaveras was able to even the three-game series with the Galt Warriors at 1-1 with a 1-0 victory on Wednesday afternoon in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs.
“That’s what makes baseball great,” Calaveras head coach Tom DeLappe said. “You don’t always have to play your best to win. We played well in all the other phases today, but at the plate, we still struggled.”
There might not have been any pitcher in the section more ready to take the ball with the season on the line than Habbestad. Heading into Wednesday’s game, Habbestad was 12-0 with a 0.90 ERA. And after Calaveras lost the opening game of the series 5-1 on Monday in San Andreas, Habbestad knew that if he didn’t pitch well, Calaveras’ section championship dreams could be dashed. And the senior hurler was more than willing to accept the challenge.
“Everybody loves that trust from their coach and obviously coach (DeLappe) trusts me a lot to put me out there today,” Habbestad said. “I couldn’t have done it without them (his Calaveras teammates), especially Woody (Gardina), who was great behind the plate today.”
While Habbestad had another strong outing on the hill, Galt still collected six hits and had runners on base in five of the seven innings. Yet even when it looked like Galt had Habbestad figured out, Calaveras’ ace calmed the waters and got out of every jam and did so without showing any concern.
“Your pitcher ends up being your leader on the field,” DeLappe said. “And if he gets all frazzled and out of whack because of what’s going on around him, the team will follow along. If he’s solid and keeps his composure out there and keeps plugging away, the team will do the same thing behind him, which is what they’ve done for him all year long.”
Calaveras scored its only run in the top of the third. With two outs, senior Aiden Look singled to right and the ball skipped past the Galt right fielder. As the ball rolled to the fence, Look raced around second and reached third. With the go-ahead run 90-feet away, senior Chris Maddock tried to give Calaveras the lead. However, Maddock struck out on a pitch in the dirt. Maddock raced to first and the throw from the Galt catcher could not be handled by the first baseman, which allowed Look to score from third. The two errors from Galt in the top of the third resulted in the only run to score all game.
Calaveras looked as if it would add to its lead in the top of the fourth, thanks again to Galt errors and walks. An error and two walks loaded the bases, but Calaveras couldn't come up with a hit to break the game open. While DeLappe would like to see more from his offense, he also knows that this deep in the playoffs, only good pitchers are on the mound and that’s what his team has seen thus far in two games against Galt.
“That’s what good pitchers do,” DeLappe said. “We worked on some stuff (Tuesday at practice) that we didn’t execute very well at the plate today. I’m disappointed we didn’t do that, but I’m not worried about it.”
With one game left to play against Galt, Habbestad isn’t putting too much pressure on himself to perform better at the plate.
“Baseball is funny like that,” he said. “Who knows, maybe one of the kids on their team goes off tomorrow, or maybe I go off tomorrow even though I didn’t do well today. You always have to keep your head up and think positive. The sky’s the limit, but if you put a roof over your head, then you are not helping yourself at all.”
Calaveras took its 1-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh and had it not been for two outstanding defensive plays, the outcome may have been much different. Chris Maddock robbed a Galt batter of a hit to begin the inning on a brilliant barehanded pick up and throw to record the first out of the inning.
“On Chris’ play, I have to give myself props because it hit off of my glove, so I have to give myself a little pat on the back for making him look good,” laughed Habbestad. “But it was amazing. Chris has been great all year. I think I can count on one hand how many times he’s made an error.”
Following the strong play from Maddock, Habbestad gave up his sixth hit of the game. But that runner didn’t stay on first for long, as Gardina threw him out trying to steal second. Galt got one more runner on after an error, but that runner was left stranded at first as the final out of the game was made.
Look got the only hit for Calaveras and scored the only run; junior Gus Tofanelli walked; Gardina went 0-1 with a walk and was hit in the head by a pitch; senior Chance Brooks walked; and junior Tyler Maddock walked.
Habbestad collected his 13th victory of the season and went all seven innings and gave up six hits, no runs, no walks and recorded six strikeouts.
No. 2 Calaveras and No. 11 Galt will play one more time with a trip to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game on the line. DeLappe wants his team to go into Thursday’s game like they have gone into every contest and just do what got them 26 victories.
“Every game this year we just go out there and see what happens,” DeLappe said. “I think we are going to continue to do that. The first two games (of the playoffs) were also must-win games. We just have to keep doing that and hope that things turn out our way.”
The winner of Thursday’s game, which will begin at 4 p.m. at Matthew Bicocca Field in San Andreas, will take on No. 1 Marysville for the section championship. Marysville beat No. 12 Orestimba 1-0 on Monday and 2-0 on Wednesday.
“Anybody, any place, any time,” Habbestad said. “That’s our motto this year. We don’t care who it is, we don’t care where it’s at and we don’t care what time it is.”