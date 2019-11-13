Athlete of the Week: Jeremy Milligan

Jeremy Milligan

 Enterprise photo by Guy Dossi

Jeremy Milligan is helping the Calaveras High School boys’ cross country team run toward history. On Nov. 5 at the Mother Lode League finals, Milligan placed third overall with his time of 16:51, which helped Calaveras clinch a perfect season and win the Mother Lode League championship.

“It’s cool because we’ve been working really hard and envisioning it and now it has actually happened,” Milligan said.

Four days later at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Subsection Meet, Calaveras won the D4 race, and Milligan placed 12th out of 256 runners with his time of 16:54.7. Now, Milligan and Calaveras will try to win the section championship Saturday afternoon and, hopefully, make a run at a state title.

“Sections is really what we are focusing on right now,” Milligan said. “We can forget about state for now, as it’s just focusing on sections and getting that banner. After that, then we’ll focus on state. But for now, it’s just sections, sections, sections.”

