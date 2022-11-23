Calaveras gets overpowered by Escalon in first game of the season

ESCALON – “We got that one out of the way.”
There wasn’t much more for Calaveras head girls’ soccer coach to say to his team following an 8-1 loss to the Escalon Cougars on Tuesday afternoon in Escalon.
The first game of the season wasn’t one that the Calaveras soccer players will want to remember and that’s OK with Simpson. Following the tough loss, Simpson wanted his players to understand that there is still a lot of soccer to be played and one blowout defeat at the beginning of the year will not define them.
“Confidence is everything with high school sports and it was extremely important to let the girls know that this isn’t us,” Simpson said. “We can list a bunch of reasons why this happened tonight, but this isn’t us and we need to keep the confidence up and keep the girls in the right state of mind. Once the confidence erodes, then things can turn. I think the girls believe it and they understand that due to unfortunate circumstances that we’ve been dealing with, we haven't been at the top of our game, and we haven’t been able to do everything that we need to. I just wanted to remind them that it’s just not worth dwelling on.”
The Red Hawks were able to start practicing together as a team on Oct. 31. Since the first day of practice, Calaveras has yet to have its whole squad together. Between other sports and a recent string of illnesses, the Red Hawks have not had the opportunity to learn and grow as a team and that’s something that played a factor in the loss to Escalon.
“We really haven't been able to work together as a full team yet,” Simpson said. “You don’t want to start making excuses, but the reality is if you can’t put your full team out there and work together, it’s going to carry over. The girls have to know each other, get used to each other and learn each other's tendencies and habits and that starts at practice.”
While Calaveras lost to Escalon by seven goals, the Red Hawks were the ones who were first to put the ball into the back of the net. With 34:30 to play in the first half, Calaveras executed a corner kick that resulted in a goal. Senior Maddi Simpson placed a perfect pass to senior Abby Allen, who blasted a shot past Escalon’s goalie for the first score of the afternoon.
Simpson feels that if his team is going to be successful this season, it will need to continue to be clutch with its corner kicks.
“That definitely is going to be one of my keys to the season,” Simpson said. “We need to take advantage of set-piece goals. When we were able to score on that corner, it was a confidence booster to see. That’s where we are going to have to make some hay this year and take the free money and run with it every chance we get.”
Calaveras held the lead for 55 seconds. Escalon quickly tied the game and then with 24:11 to play in the half, took the lead for good. Calaveras didn’t surrender another goal the remainder of the half and at the midway point, trailed Escalon 2-1.
The final 40 minutes of play are minutes Calaveras would rather not think about. The Red Hawks were unable to score, while Escalon found the back of the net six times and coasted to an 8-1 victory.
Even late in the game when it became obvious that a comeback was not in the cards, the Calaveras players continued to battle and that is what Simpson appreciated the most coming out of Tuesday’s matchup.
“That is absolutely imperative in my book,” Simpson said. “It’s so easy to just give up and roll over when you keep seeing the balls go into the back of the net. I want them to give 100% for 80 minutes and to see them live up to that and follow through with that means a lot. It shows me that we can build on this and push forward. These girls are never going to give up on me and we can make something happen.”
Calaveras (0-1) won’t return to action until after the Thanksgiving break. The Red Hawks will next take on Ripon Christian at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 in Ripon. Calaveras’ first home game is Dec. 6 against Linden.