The Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team used a strong second and fourth quarter to clinch its first victory of the year. On the second day of the Delhi Winter Classic, Bret Harte knocked off Stone Ridge Christian 48-20.
The first quarter ended with Bret Harte leading 9-6, but the Bullfrogs outscored Stone Ridge Christian 13-4 in the second quarter and led 22-10 at halftime. Neither team had much success scoring in the third quarter, as Bret Harte netted five points and Stone Ridge Christian scored four. But in the final eight minutes, Bret Harte’s offense found its groove and outscored its opponents 21-6.
Luka Miro led Bret Harte with 12 points; Kieran Rymple scored eight; Caden Ding scored six points; senior Tanner Gerhart scored five points; and Erik Trent, Jaden Bitner and Aiden Canham added three points in the win.
Bret Harte (1-3) will wrap up the tournament Saturday against Delhi.