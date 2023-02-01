Red Hawks are the Mother Lode League champions for the second consecutive year

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
For the second year in a row, the Mother Lode League championship was captured by the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team.
With a 72-37 win over the Argonaut Mustangs on Tuesday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas, the Red Hawks will finish the season no worse than co-Mother Lode League champions. With a victory over Bret Harte on Friday, Calaveras will be the outright champions. And if the Hawks end the season with a home win over the Sonora Wildcats, they will be undefeated league champions for the second year in a row.
This is the first time Calaveras has won back-to-back league titles since 2011 and 2012 and it is the 15th overall league championship won by the San Andreas squad since 1974.
“It sure is a big accomplishment that we have worked extremely hard for this season, but our goal is to win it outright,” Calaveras head coach Eric Baechler said about clinching a share of the league title.
Calaveras started hot and didn’t cool off the entire game. The Red Hawks scored 21 points in the first quarter and followed that with 17 in the second. At halftime, Calaveras had a strong 38-17 lead. In the third quarter, senior Brooke Nordahl hit three shots from behind the arc and senior Laney Koepp scored six points. In the final eight minutes, Nordahl made three more 3-point baskets.
Nordahl finished with a game-high 19 points, which included five baskets from 3-point land; Koepp scored 15 points and had six rebounds, one assist and one steal; junior Izzy Tapia finished with a double-double made up of 15 points and 10 rebounds and she also had three steals and one block; junior Ginger Scheidt had two points, two rebounds, one steal and one block; senior Madyson Bernasconi had six points, two rebounds, four assists and three steals; sophomore Hannah Emerson had three points and two rebounds; senior Bailie Clark had 10 points, four boards and six steals; Mariah Maddock had two points, three rebounds and one steal; and Natalie Brothers had one rebound and one assist.
Calaveras (21-5, 8-0 MLL) has now won 10 games in a row and will host Bret Harte (6-2 MLL) at 6 p.m. on Friday in San Andreas.
