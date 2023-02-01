Red Hawks are the Mother Lode League champions for the second consecutive year
Buy Now

For the second year in a row, the Mother Lode League championship was captured by the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team.

With a 72-37 win over the Argonaut Mustangs on Tuesday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas, the Red Hawks will finish the season no worse than co-Mother Lode League champions. With a victory over Bret Harte on Friday, Calaveras will be the outright champions. And if the Hawks end the season with a home win over the Sonora Wildcats, they will be undefeated league champions for the second year in a row.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.