Calaveras track and field hosts Stagg, Liberty Ranch in San Andreas

It had been a number of years since Calaveras High School hosted a track and field event. That drought came to an end on Tuesday afternoon, as Calaveras hosted Liberty Ranch and Stagg at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
Calaveras’ girls’ varsity team placed third with 20 points, behind Stagg (65) and Liberty Ranch (21). In the varsity boy’s division, Liberty Ranch placed first (100), followed by Stagg (51) and Calaveras (24).
In the boys 100-meter race, Calaveras junior Tyler Davidson placed second (12.64), followed by sophomore Jake Robinson (13.07). In the 800-meter race, junior Logan Gomes placed third (2:22.65), followed by junior Zackory Zablosky (2:25.06) and junior Alex Garcia-Miller finished seventh (2:43.00). In the 1,600-meter race, Gomes finished second (5:11.78), while junior Cody Rouse-Thorneh placed third (5:12.71) and Garcia-Miller placed ninth (5:57.76).
In the shot put, senior Garrette Randolph placed fourth (29 feet, 9.5 inches), while senior Israel Moreno placed fifth (29 feet, 9 inches) and senior Rogelio Arias placed seventh (24 feet, 4.5 inches). Moreno placed fourth in the discus (83 feet, 4 inches), while Randolph placed seventh (77 feet, 8 inches); and Arias finished ninth (67 feet, 5 inches). In the pole vault, Davidson placed third as he cleared eight feet. And in the long jump, Davidson placed second (17 feet, 1.5 inches) and Robinson finished third (15 feet, 10.75 inches).
In the girls 100-meter race, Calaveras senior Bridgette Boriolo placed third (14.57) followed by Katelyn Black (No. 4, 14:57); Sage Miller (No. 5, 14.76); Leyana Miller (No. 6, 15:01); Cassie Black (No. 9, 15:46); and Angelina Bilderback (No. 12, 16.27). In the 200-meter race, Cassie Black placed third (29.80), followed by Miller (No. 4, 30.64); Katelyn Black (No. 6, 31.09); Emma Fabegues (No. 8, 32.38); and Bilderback (No. 10, 33.55). Fabegues placed fourth in the 400-meter race (1:13.95). And in the 100-meter hurdles, Boriolo placed third (21.36), followed by junior Madelyn Simpson (21.64) and Fabegues (22.99). Simpson placed second in the high jump (4 feet, 6 inches) and Boriolo placed first in the triple jump (31 feet, 5.25 inches).
Calaveras will begin Mother Lode League competition on March 31.