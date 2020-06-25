Calaveras Male Athlete of the Year runner-up: Nolan Dart

Although he saw significant playing time on the football field as a junior, Nolan Dart took full advantage of his senior season on the gridiron. As Calaveras High School football team’s quarterback and defensive back, Dart helped lead his squad to a share of the Mother Lode League title for the first time since 2013 and was named as the Offensive Player of the Year in the MLL.
In an offense that was typically run-first, Dart knew he wouldn’t have many opportunities to throw the ball. Yet when his number was called, Dart rarely missed. He was 36 for 65 for 719 yards through the air and connected for eight touchdown passes. He did not throw an interception all year. Dart also was a key member of Calaveras’ defense. He was a ball hawk in the secondary and returned an interception and fumble for scores.
Off the football field, Dart was a Calaveras Associated Student Body vice president and maintained a 3.5 GPA. Throughout his Calaveras career, Dart also played baseball and was planning on running track in the spring of his senior year.
“He’s one of the greatest kids that I’ve ever coached,” Calaveras head football coach Doug Clark said. “He’ll do anything for you and will go above and beyond. He’s just one-of-a-kind.”