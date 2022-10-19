Runners compete with a sense of urgency at the third MLL meet of the season

The finish line of the Mother Lode League cross country season is coming up and following the third league meet of the season, a number of teams are separating themselves from the rest of the pack.
Wednesday was a big day for Bret Harte’s boys’ and girls’ teams, as the Bullfrogs entered the meet each with a 3-0 record. Bret Harte’s girls’ team stayed undefeated by picking up two wins, while the boys got handed their first loss.
In the varsity boys’ division, Bret Harte beat Amador 23-33, but lost to undefeated Summerville 23-33. Calaveras beat Argonaut 15-45 and beat Sonora 15-Inc. Amador beat Argonaut 15-55 and Summerville beat Sonora 15-Inc.
As for the girls, Bret Harte held on to hand Amador its first loss of the season with a 27-28 victory and the Bullfrogs also beat Summerville 22-35. Calaveras beat Sonora and Argonaut 15-Inc., and Amador beat Argonaut 15-Inc., while Summerville beat Sonora 15-Inc.
Heading into Wednesday’s meet at Frogtown in Angels Camp, Bret Harte and Amador were tied for first in the girls’ standings and picking up a one-point victory made the victory even more exhilarating.
“It’s always exciting but it was a little bit of a gamble because we did keep five of our girls down for the frosh/soph team to give them that feeling of confidence,” Bret Harte head coach Vicky Johnson said. “It was a gamble knowing that we could have moved them up, but we had enough runners on the varsity level.”
Bret Harte senior Kadyn Rolleri has accomplished quite a bit during her cross country career, which includes being a section champion. But the one thing that she cannot claim is having been a Mother Lode League champion. Rolleri knew that beating Amador would be a big step toward accomplishing that goal, but she didn’t want to put too much pressure on herself or her teammates heading into the race.
“Yesterday, we as a team were talking and we were saying that we know what we have to do and we just have to be us,” Rolleri said. “We really want the chance to make it to state this year and we know that as long as we work as a team, we have a good chance of doing well.”
With so much on the line, Rolleri was happy that the meet was held at a course that she’s so familiar running on.
“It does give us a pretty good advantage,” Rolleri said about running on her home course. “We do come out here quite a bit and knowing that we do work on these hills quite often during our season gives us a little bit of an advantage of how we run it.”
Argonaut’s Maeve Klement was the first female runner to finish (20:50), but Rolleri and Bret Harte junior Addy Heermance were right behind with times of 21:18 and 21:24 respectively. In years past, Rolleri has been the Bullfrog who has been leading the pack. So, to have Heermance match her stride-for-stride has been a welcomed change of pace.
“It’s really nice,” Rolleri said. “This whole season, Addy has really been my inspiration. She’s so encouraging to the whole team and she’s such a good runner and I know that if I’m going to try and stick with someone, it’s going to be her and she’s going to be happy for me if I can do it.”
Other Bret Harte times were Skylar Mayers (23:02); Aurora Lewis (24:17); freshman Caitlin Johnson (24:55); Talisa Perez (30:42); Nina Hollars (31:00); Morgan Greene (31:02); and Taylee McDaniel (31:03).
For Calaveras, Daisy Garcia finished in 25:45; Makayla Turner finished in 26:16; Bailie Clark finished in 28:26; Wessin Snipes finished in 28:27; and Kaidyn Thornburg finished in 32:16.
Much like Rolleri, Bret Harte senior Winter Whittle didn’t want to make too big of a deal out of racing Summerville with the top spot in the Mother Lode League standings up for grabs.
“I try hard to just run within myself and not let the nerves get to me,” Whittle said. “But it was a big race with first place on the line. We were definitely a little amped up.”
Whittle and his Bullfrog teammates were unable to top Summerville, but Whittle did end the day with a third-place finish (17:44), placing behind Sonora’s Broen Holman (16:06) and Summerville’s Cruz Vasquez (17:22).
Other Bret Harte times included Brody Burita finishing in 18:28; Peyton Heermance finished in 19:55; Jack Lenihan finished in 20:12; Josh Schuler finished in 21:29; Robert Carrillo-Wright finished in 22:12; and David Willey finished in 22:46. Although the Bullfrogs suffered their first loss and fell into second place, Johnson knows that she has a young squad and that they will only get stronger with each race they run.
“We are still building and a good portion of the kids that we moved up to varsity are freshmen,” Johnson said. “This is just a great experience and building step for them. They want it and they are seeing big improvements on their time, and they really want to continue to improve.”
While the Bret Harte cross country program was focused on staying at the top of the league standings, Calaveras senior Ethan Lynn was just happy to be back on the course. Most athletes suffer injuries while training and for cross country runners, that could include rolling an ankle or pulling a muscle. But Lynn was forced to miss nearly two weeks—which included the second league meet—because he got bit by a dog while training.
On Oct. 3 while preparing for a league meet, Lynn was bit on the back of his thigh by an unleashed dog while running in downtown San Andreas. For Calaveras head coach Doug Avrit, he’s seen nearly every injury in the books, but having a runner miss time because of a dog bite is one he never thought he’d have to deal with.
“I’ve been coaching for 30 years and that’s the first time that’s ever happened,” Avrit said. “He got legitimately bit. It wasn’t like he just got nipped at; the dog got him pretty good.”
Lynn added, “It was scary. After I got bit, I ran down to the lower parking lot at the school and one of the fire chiefs made sure that I was OK and gave his guys a call to come down and check me out.”
Lynn needed to find out if the dog had its rabies shot and he wasn’t cleared to run until Oct. 13. Missing time during his senior year was not something that Lynn was happy with.
“It kind of pissed me off pretty badly because I was out for almost two weeks,” Lynn said. “I started running last week and I started with three’s (miles) and then I bumped it up to six and then started running eight’s again.”
Lynn was not the first Calaveras male runner to finish, as that was accomplished by Logan Gomes, who placed fifth overall in 18:32. Lynn was the 10th runner to cross the finish line and he did so in 19:53. Other Calaveras finishers included Nathan Cameron (21:58); Tyler Davidson (22:23); Cale Brassfield (23:18); Wendt Wyatt (23:20); Ethan Haro (27:48); Darby Dagenais (28:16); and Jared Chavez (28:46).
When asked about the progress that his team has made since the league meets began, Avrit said, “We’ve had individuals who have done really well, as far as getting in every practice. That two-week break really kills us in the sense that some kids go and do this and that. But we’ve done pretty well as far as hanging in there and some kids are running well. Hopefully we can finish strong next week.”
The last meet remaining is the biggest thus far and that is the Mother Lode League championship meet, which will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Amador High School in Sutter Creek.