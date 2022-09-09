Calaveras improves to 3-0 in the MLL standings with a win over Amador

After the Calaveras High School Red Hawks beat the Amador Buffaloes in four sets, head coach Rebecca Conley-Elliott had her players take a seat and she asked them to answer three questions.
On a scale of 1-10, what would you rate this game? What was something that the team did well? And what is something that needs to be improved? Each player took a turn talking about the good and bad of the game. And when it came to the overall rating, the majority of the Calaveras players felt the performance on the court was between 5-6.5.
And even though the Calaveras players were not overly pleased with the performance on the floor, they were still able to leave Mike Flock Gym with another Mother Lode League victory. Calaveras improved to 3-0 in MLL play with a 3-1 (25-22, 17-25, 25-19, 25-18) victory over Amador Thursday night in San Andreas.
“It was just a very average game, and the team knows that they can play harder than that,” Conley-Elliott said. “It doesn’t matter who is on the other side of the court, we need to play our same game and have our same intensity and do our jobs. After the game, we reflected as a team and everyone was unanimous that we could have played better, we could have gone harder, we could have implemented strategy faster and made some changes.”
Senior Madyson Bernasconi was one of those players who didn’t give the overall rating of the game a very high score, but she doesn’t feel that there’s anything to worry about when it comes to future contests.
“I don’t find it very concerning at all,” Bernasconi said. “We are still in the beginning of league, and I still think we have so much room to improve, and we still have a lot of changes and adjusting to do.”
Momentum and energy weren’t something that Calaveras was searching for in the opening set. The Red Hawks got early kills from junior Ginger Scheidt, Bernasconi and senior Jordynn Petersen. Calaveras was able to extend its lead to 19-9 and seemed to have everything under control. And suddenly, Amador seemed to find its footing and made a quick comeback and got within two points at 23-21. Calaveras was able to take advantage of two Amador miscues for the final two points of the set for the 25-22 win.
Although Calaveras was happy to have won the opening set, the victory did not come without concern. Standout sophomore Chloe Martz suffered an ankle injury that left her on the bench the rest of the night. Martz became the third Calaveras player to get hurt during a game in the last four contests.
“The thing that is good about this team is that we have a lot of versatile hitters,” Conley-Elliott said about trying to come up with rotations and putting players in certain positions with three key injuries. “We have had a lot of injuries that really takes a toll on the team, and it takes them a long time to bounce back from that. They are concerned that someone went down, and we’ve had so much of that lately and it just takes away the momentum that we had, and we had a lot of momentum to start. I’ve got a deep bench and I know they can step up and take ownership.”
Calaveras and Amador stayed close on the scoreboard for half of the second set, but once Amador started to roll, the Red Hawks couldn’t respond. With Amador leading 15-14, the Buffaloes went on a 6-0 run for separation that Calaveras was unable to get back. Calaveras dropped the second set 25-17.
“Amador definitely took advantage of things when we were down and our energy just hit the floor,” Bernasconi said. “I don’t really think that I was disappointed (about losing the second set). I was fired up because I just wanted to come back and destroy them.”
Calaveras didn’t necessarily destroy Amador in the third set, but the Hawks were able to capture another victory. With the set tied at 19-19, Petersen recorded back-to-back powerful kills and after an Amador hit sailed out of bounds, Bernasconi had two clutch aces and Scheidt ended things with a kill to give Calaveras the 25-19 win.
There was an obvious change in tempo in the fourth set and it started at the service line. Junior Lilly Butler got things started to begin the fourth set and the moment the whistle blew; she served the ball. And she did that seven straight times and collected two aces. The fast tempo in which Calaveras served the rest of the night caught Amador off guard and out of position, which benefited the home squad.
“I’ve been trying to emphasize keeping the pace of the game and making sure that we’re serving right away,” Conley-Elliott said. “Doing that helps to keep the other team off guard, but it also helps us keep the momentum and that the pace of the game is decided by us. It was nice to see that tonight.”
With quick serving and strong defense, Calaveras built a commanding 20-9 lead. The Red Hawks got to within one point of winning it all, but the San Andreas squad had to wait a little longer than they would have liked to get that important point. Amador went on a 5-0 run to cut the deficit to 24-18, but that’s as close as Calaveras got to surrendering the lead. The Red Hawks took the fourth set 25-18.
Butler finished the night with three kills, 10 assists, three aces and five digs; Bernasconi had six kills, six aces and 10 digs; senior Laney Koepp had 16 digs and one kill; junior Kaylee Ewing had five kills and one block; Petersen had 10 kills and two digs; Scheidt finished with five kills, two aces and three digs; junior Izzy Tapia had two kills and one block; senior Cassidy Black had seven assists and three aces; and junior Isabella Autrey finished with five digs.
Calaveras will next play in a tournament on Friday and Saturday in Merced. On Sept. 13, Calaveras will take on Sonora and then will finish the week on Sept. 15 with a county clash against Bret Harte. Both the Sonora and Bret Harte games will be on the road and will both have major implications in the league standings.
“We definitely can’t go into it thinking that we have it in the bag because both of these teams can compete, especially against us,” Bernasconi said. “We are playing competitive teams this weekend and I think that’ll prepare us, but we do have to have the mindset that we have to fight, or else we are not going to come home with a win.”
Hawks beat the ’Stangs in four sets
On Tuesday, Calaveras beat the Argonaut Mustangs 3-1 (24-26, 25-8, 25-18, 25-17) at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas. When asked about the game, Conley-Elliott said, “We could have played harder and we did have a lot of unforced errors, but those are things that are in our control. The girls have been working on mixing up the shots, so they are taking some risks. We just have to identify when is the moment to take those risks.”