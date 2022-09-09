Calaveras improves to 3-0 in the MLL standings with a win over Amador
Calaveras senior Madyson Bernasconi had six kills and six aces Thursday against Amador. 

After the Calaveras High School Red Hawks beat the Amador Buffaloes in four sets, head coach Rebecca Conley-Elliott had her players take a seat and she asked them to answer three questions.

On a scale of 1-10, what would you rate this game? What was something that the team did well? And what is something that needs to be improved? Each player took a turn talking about the good and bad of the game. And when it came to the overall rating, the majority of the Calaveras players felt the performance on the court was between 5-6.5.

Calaveras senior Laney Koepp had 16 digs in the win over Amador. 
Calaveras senior Jordynn Petersen had a team-high 10 kills against Amador. 
Calaveras beat Amador 3-1 Thursday night. 
Calaveras' Kaylee Ewing had five kills against Amador. 
Calaveras junior Kaylee Ewing celebrates with teammates Izzay Tapia (12) following an earned point. 
Madyson Bernasconi had 10 digs in Calaveras' win over Amador.
