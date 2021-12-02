A tough second half leads to a Calaveras loss against Escalon

ESCALON – Calaveras head soccer coach Rob Leetham knows that during the preseason, his team will face squads who are below their level, at their level and a step above. He views the preseason as a good test to see what his team might be able to accomplish in Mother Lode League play.
On Thursday afternoon, Calaveras played a team that is currently a step above. Since 2013, Calaveras has faced the Escalon Cougars at least once per season (with the exception of last season due to COVID-19) and during that stretch, Calaveras has only defeated the Cougars once.
Calaveras put on a good show for a solid portion of its most recent clash with Escalon, but couldn't hold a slim 1-0 lead in the second half and lost 3-1. The loss was Calaveras’ first of the season.
“It’s a good chance to challenge them and to figure out where we can get better,” Leetham said about playing a strong team like Escalon in the preseason. “I thought we played well in the first half. In the second half, we started out OK and then it just got away from us. We weren’t going to go 20-0 (an undefeated season). We’ll take the loss as long as we learn from it and figure out how each guy can get better.”
It didn’t take long for Calaveras to score its lone goal of the afternoon. With 34:40 to play in the first half, Calaveras’ Daniel Acevedo made a perfect pass to co-captain Carter Mabanag, who was standing right next to the goal. Mabanag received the pass and took a shot that didn’t stop until it hit the back of the net.
“I was very surprised,” Mabanag said of his goal. I caught my leg on the post and in between No. 20. It was just really lucky.”
Leading 1-0, Calaveras tried to put more points on the board and had some open shots, but lightning didn’t strike twice. The opening half ended with Calaveras holding onto its 1-0 lead. Even though Calaveras had the slim advantage on the scoreboard, Mabanag and his teammates didn’t want to play as if they were leading.
“We always play like it’s 0-0,” Mabanag said. “If you get too ahead of yourself, you are just going to end up losing.”
Escalon scored its first goal of the afternoon, which tied the game with 24:34 to play. For much of the final 40 minutes, Calaveras offense was not operating the way it did in the opening half, which Leetham noticed from his spot on the sideline.
“We just didn’t seem to click in the second half,” Leetham said. “We weren’t making our combinations and a couple of guys were trying, but we couldn’t find feet and couldn't combine with one another.”
Escalon scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal with 4:52 to play. By that time, the sun had nearly set and darkness was taking over. Escalon plays its home games on side fields with no lights. Visibility became an issue, especially when Escalon scored its final goal right before time expired, although Leetham doesn’t use the lack of light as an excuse for the loss.
“They had the same issue, so I won’t use that as an excuse,” Leetham said. “It is an issue and it makes it tougher, but they had the same conditions.”
Calaveras did have a number of opportunities late in the game to add another goal, but their shots were slightly off the mark. Even though his team was unable to score, Leetham was pleased with the shots they were taking.
“That was encouraging,” Leetham said. “Even though we didn’t play our best, we still generated chances at the end. Next time, we just need to convert on those chances.”
The Calaveras players won’t have a long time to dwell on their first loss of the season. Calaveras (2-1-0) will play in the Golden Sierra Tournament Friday and Saturday.
“We have a tournament this weekend at Golden Sierra and we are on a bus at 7:30 a.m.,” Leetham said. “We have to regroup and get it together to play Placer tomorrow.”